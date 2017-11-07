Apetit Plc, Stock Exchance Release on November 7th, 2017 at 2:30 p.m EET



Apetit Plc has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Juha Vanhainen



Position: CEO



Initial notification YES



Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20171107122120_2



Issuer



Name: APETIT PLC



LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14



Transaction details



Transaction date: 2017-11-06



Nature of the transaction: Acquisition



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI (XHEL)



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009003503



Transaction details



(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: EUR 13.94000



(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: EUR 14.00000



(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: EUR 13.99000



(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: EUR 13.90000



(5): Volume 300 Unit price: EUR 13.90000



(6): Volume: 410 Unit price: EUR 13.90000



(7): Volume: 57 Unit price: EUR 14.04000



Aggregated transactions:



Volume: 2,567



AveragePrice: EUR 13.92960



