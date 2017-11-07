Apetit Plc, Stock Exchance Release on November 7th, 2017 at 2:30 p.m EET
Apetit Plc has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
-------
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Juha Vanhainen
Position: CEO
-------
Initial notification YES
Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20171107122120_2
-------
Issuer
Name: APETIT PLC
LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14
-------
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2017-11-06
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009003503
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: EUR 13.94000
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: EUR 14.00000
(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: EUR 13.99000
(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: EUR 13.90000
(5): Volume 300 Unit price: EUR 13.90000
(6): Volume: 410 Unit price: EUR 13.90000
(7): Volume: 57 Unit price: EUR 14.04000
-------
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: 2,567
AveragePrice: EUR 13.92960
For more information, please contact
Corporate Councel Asmo Ritala, tel, +358 10 402 4005
Copies to:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.apetitgroup.fi/en
