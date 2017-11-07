

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ross denies wrongdoing in Russia links; may give up stake in shipping firm



US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has insisted that there is nothing wrong in maintaining his business links to a shipping firm that profits from a company owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, but indicated he could end his stakes in it.



The billionaire private equity investor was on Sunday accused of misleading senators after a vast leak of financial documents showed his business ties with the shipping company, Navigator Holdings, which earns millions of dollars from Sibur, a Russian oil and petrochemical giant.



Sibur is owned by Putin's son-in-law and two Russian oligarchs, who are under US sanctions.



The leak, dubbed the Paradise Papers, does not suggest that Ross acted illegally, but his alleged connections to Russian entities raise questions over potential conflicts of interest, and whether they undermine the U. S. Treasury Department's sanctions on Moscow.



Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said Ross should have revealed it in his confirmation hearings



'In concealing his interest in these shipping companies - and his ongoing financial relationship with Russian oligarchs, Secretary Ross misled me, the Senate Commerce Committee and the American people,' he told NBC News after the revelations came to light.



But spokesman for Sen. John Thune, who heads the Senate Commerce Committee, said that the relationship was disclosed and that the committee expects that Ross 'will follow the advice of the department's ethic officers should there be a determination that any holding creates a conflict of interest.'



In interviews with media a day after the news broke, Ross said that he had done nothing wrong because Sibur was never under U.S. sanctions.



'I've been actually selling it anyway, but that isn't because of this,' Ross said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Monday.



'There's nothing whatsoever improper about Navigator having a relationship with Sibur,' Ross told the BBC.



Ross, who has played a key part in President Donald Trump's business and political careers, said he had disclosed the business links to the office of government ethics, and denied misleading the confirmation hearing committee when he took office.



