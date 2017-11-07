Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Ampco-Pittsburgh's Subsidiary to Implement Electrode and Refractory Surcharge

Research Desk Line-up: Cummins Post Earnings Coverage

Union Electric Steel is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the worldwide steel and metal industries and is also a supplier of ingot and open die forged products for the oil and gas, aluminum, and plastic extrusion industries. Its subsidiaries basically include the acquired companies, which formerly comprised the Åkers Group.

Rationale Behind Surcharge

Petroleum-based needle coke is a key ingredient for producing graphite electrodes. A number of plants producing this ingredient in China have been shut down due to environmental inspections, and thus, there is currently a limited supply of needle coke in the market.

Besides, a major electrode manufacturer located in the US has announced force majeure on shipments due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

All these market forces have led to a sudden escalation in the cost of refractories and graphite electrodes, both of which are used in the electric arc furnaces (EAF) for the melting and forging operations of Union Electric Steel.

Therefore, Union Electric Steel announced that it would implement the temporary surcharge of $0.05 per pound of finished weight for all forged rolls worldwide. This surcharge is essential for offsetting the unexpected increase in costs.

This temporary surcharge would be effective for all orders to be melted on or after January 01, 2018, and for all new quotes.

Comments from Union Electric Steel's President

Rodney Scagline, President of Union Electric Steel, shared that the unexpected rise in the price of EAF melt shop consumables has caused unforeseeable increases in the cost of steel manufacturing. He also mentioned that these material step-changes in costs could not be so easily offset.

Furthermore, Scagline believes that for Union Electric Steel to deliver superior value to its customers, it needs to continue investing in its quality and manufacturing processes. Hence, it is important that its pricing fairly reflects these cost increments so that the bottom-line is not majorly impacted.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp.

Last Close Stock Review

Ampco-Pittsburgh's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $14.95, tumbling 12.57%. A total volume of 50.56 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 25.60 thousand shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 10.33% in the last three months, 2.40% in the past six months, and 43.06% in the previous twelve months. Shares of the Company have a dividend yield of 2.41% and currently have a market cap of $182.69 million.

