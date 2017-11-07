

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (HCN) reported a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $399.81 million, or $1.08 per share. This was down from $420.77 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.09 billion. This was up from $1.08 billion last year.



Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $399.81 Mln. vs. $420.77 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.16 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.9% -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.19 - $4.25



