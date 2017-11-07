StillnessInMotion Press Breakfast at the Shard

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

OHMME- an eco-conscious company creating activewear for men - is launching their latest project, StillnessInMotion, at an exclusive press-only breakfast at the Shard on 24th November, 2017 at 7.30am-9.30am.

StillnessInMotion are mindful workshops specifically created for men, to help dispel societal stereotypes of masculinity; that men should be tough, 'just deal with it', and 'man up'. The workshops are being launched to offer aspace for men to explore these pressures, in a civilisation that frowns upon men asking for help.

Sadly, these archaic ideas haven't servedmen well, as statistics show that in the UK, suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45.This lack of support and connection is nottougheningmen up, it's killing them. Needlessly.

The press launch of the StillnessInMotion will be led by Ahmed Zambarakji, who has 10 years ofexperience in a whole range of wellness practices, including meditation, remedial massage and yoga. Ahmed will share information on how themindful movement and conscious engagement of mental focus can help men find a peaceful connection to themselves and to the world around them.

The Shard operates a strict guest-list only policy, please RSVP toCarla@OHMME.com