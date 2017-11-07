

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $3.57 million, or $0.27 per share. This was higher than $2.86 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $62.81 million. This was up from $54.49 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.57 Mln. vs. $2.86 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $62.81 Mln vs. $54.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.3%



