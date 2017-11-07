Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Healthcare Trust of America's Revenue Surged 49%; EPS Rocketed 75%

Research Desk Line-up: HCP, Inc. Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, HTA reported revenues of $175.99 million, up 49% compared to revenues of $118.34 million in Q3 2016. The Company's rental income increased 48.4% to $175.4 million for the reported quarter compared to $118.3 million for the year ago same period.

During Q3 2017, HTA's net operating Income (NOI) surged 46.9% to $119.7 million compared to $81.5 million for Q3 2016. The Company's Same-Property Cash NOI increased 2.9% to $80.3 million for the reported quarter compared to $78.0 million in the year ago corresponding period.

HTA's net income more than doubled to $14.0 million for Q3 2017 compared to a net income of $6.6 million for Q3 2016. Earnings per diluted share increased 75.0% to $0.07 on a y-o-y basis.

For Q3 2017, the Company's FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), was $0.41 per diluted share, or $84.2 million, compared to $0.38 per diluted share, or $54.0 million, for Q3 2016. HTA's normalized FFO was $0.42 per diluted share, or $85.4 million, for the reported quarter versus $0.40 per diluted share, or $57.1 million, for the year earlier comparable quarter.

HTA's normalized funds available for distribution (FAD) increased 51.9% to $74.8 million for Q3 2017 compared to $49.2 million for Q3 2016.

Portfolio

During Q3 2017, HTA completed investments of $160.7 million totaling approximately 314,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), which were 99% leased as of the acquisition date, bringing year-to-date investments to $2.7 billion, net of development credits received at the closing of the Duke acquisition. These acquisitions included 93 in-service properties and 7 development properties, including 4 recently developed properties and 3 properties under development, but which were 100% pre-leased and expected to be completed by Q2 2018.

For Q3 2017, HTA entered into new and renewal leases on approximately 745,000 square feet of GLA, or 3.1% of its portfolio. Tenant retention for the Same-Property portfolio was 75% by GLA for Q3 2017, which included approximately 289,000 square feet of GLA of expiring leases.

During Q3 2017, HTA-Development completed two development projects located in Oxford, Mississippi and Dallas, TX, with a total construction cost of $33.8 million.

The Company's leased rate was 91.7% by GLA as of September 30, 2017. The occupancy rate of HTA's portfolio was 90.6% by GLA as of September 30, 2017.

HTA's investment grade rated tenants as a percentage of annualized base rent was 47% as of September 30, 2017. Additionally, 61% of HTA's annualized base rent as of September 30, 2017, was derived from tenants that have, or whose parent companies have, a credit rating from a nationally recognized rating agency.

As of September 30, 2017, HTA's in-house property management and leasing platform operated approximately 22.2 million square feet of GLA, or 92% of HTA's total portfolio.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets

As of September 30, 2017, HTA had total assets of $6.4 billion; cash and cash equivalents of $9.4 million; and $919.5 million available under its unsecured revolving credit facility, the latter including the impact of $5.5 million of outstanding letters of credit. The leverage ratio of debt to total capitalization was 31.9% as of September 30, 2017, and 6.2x measured as debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for real estate (EBITDAre).

In September 2017, HTA entered into new equity distribution agreements with its various sales agents with respect to its at-the-market (ATM) offering program of common stock with an aggregate sales amount of up to $500.0 million.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, November 06, 2017, Healthcare Trust of America's stock climbed 1.00%, ending the trading session at $30.38. A total volume of 994.64 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 2.60% in the last three months, 2.08% in the past six months, and 5.12% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 4.36% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 126.58 and has a dividend yield of 4.02%. The stock currently has a market cap of $6.18 billion.

