Altamesa Energy Canada Inc. ("Altamesa Energy") today announced a strategic collaboration agreement to pursue acquisitions and investment opportunities within the Latin American ("LATAM") oil gas industry through the launch of the Altamesa Platform. Created in partnership between Altamesa Energy, Fondo AAA, and MVG Energy Solutions ("MVG"), the integrated platform, led by experienced industry executives, leverages upon the wealth of experience, industry expertise, and resources of the resulting robust team to identify, acquire, finance, and develop targeted assets to their full value.

Donald Glover, President of MVG Energy Solutions, said: "The Altamesa Platform is designed to provide investment opportunities as well as operational and management solutions to our global clients, which include private equity funds and other institutional investment firms. We aim to swiftly capture opportunities which meet agreed investor requirements. We will also work closely with asset owners and operators in the LATAM oil gas industry."

The Altamesa Platform strategically focuses on medium and large-scale oil gas production projects in, but not limited to, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru and is underpinned by an initial portfolio of pre-qualified target assets representing approximately 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) and US $3.5 billion of investment. The platform's senior management team possesses more than a century of collective experience in the global oil gas industry, as well as direct involvement in LATAM projects totaling over US $10.1 billion of investment.

Armando Méndez, Co-Founder and CEO of Altamesa Energy, said: "We are proud of the collection of top industry talent formed by our strategic alliance. The deep, diverse, and complementary expertise of the aggregate team uniquely positions the Altamesa Platform to capitalize on the current opportunities offered in the LATAM oil gas environment for the benefit of investors and other stakeholders. We look forward to a well-timed launch and to providing differentiated on-the-ground business development and management capabilities to the LATAM market."

Carlos Velásquez, Co-Founder and Board Member of Fondo AAA, adds: "We are excited to be a part of the Altamesa Platform and for the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders such as MVG's Donald Glover. Our shared objective was to fill a gap in the industry by offering institutional investors a locally-managed LATAM platform built upon technical and commercial proficiency, capital markets knowhow, and a scalable pipeline of quality transactions."

About Altamesa Energy Canada Inc.

Altamesa Energy is a LATAM-focused oil gas project development and asset management investment platform headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with a strategic office in Bogota, Colombia, and presences in Europe and the United States. Altamesa Energy promotes institutional investment in the LATAM oil gas industry by developing, acquiring, financing, and transforming medium and large-scale oil gas production projects through strategic alliances with established value-added partners. For more information, please visit: www.altamesaenergy.com

About Fondo AAA

Fondo AAA is a Colombian-founded LATAM investment firm specializing in the further expansion of proven oil and gas fields, as well as the development and financing of renewable energy infrastructure, such as hydropower, solar, and wind. Headquartered in Medellin, Colombia and Miami, Florida, Fondo AAA reduces the cost, risk, and complexity of investing in LATAM Energy Assets through its capable local team, structuring expertise, and consistent deal sourcing.

For more information, please visit: www.fondoaaa.com.co

About MVG Energy Solutions

MVG Energy Solutions, based in Houston, Texas, designs customized strategies delivering operational excellence and cashflow optimization for existing oil gas operations in both the conventional and unconventional (shale) sectors. Founded on thirty years of industry experience in North and South America, including major acquisition and divestiture transactions, MVG is a proven oil gas business improvement specialist across operations, technology, and finance.

