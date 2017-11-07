HOLLYWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU): On November 11th through November 12th in San Bernardino, High Times will be holding their annual Harvest Festival, where hundreds of entrees have been sent in to try to win one of the legendary Cannabis Cups. Purple Haze Properties will be exhibiting and will have their various celebrity licensed cannabis lines for sale for attendees. They will have "Money B" from "Digital Underground" and various members of the Hip Hop group "Tha Alkaholiks" present to support the cannabis products launched by licensees of Purple Haze Properties.

"I am really excited for The Cup and hopefully end the year with an award. We entered our 'Jimi's Stardust' in the Infused Cannabis Category as well as our amazing "Jimi's Hashteroids" in the non-solvent hash category," states Andrew Pitsicalis, GRCU spokesperson and CEO of Purple Haze Properties.

Legendary bands like George Clinton and the P-Funkadelics, Naughty by Nature, Bone Thugs & Harmony, and others will be jamming at The Cup this weekend. Purple Haze properties has also paired as a Cannabis Agent for UAA (Universal Attractions Agency), with a massive roster of celebrities that will be going PHP this year. Look forward to a bunch of great celebrity cannabis products to be launched with Green Cures Botanicals. Come join us at the High Times Cannabis Cup and try some of these great celebrity cannabis products from PHP or look forward to enjoying it in California dispensaries state wide.

Our Hollywood Hemp product line will be available for sale at our booth as well. Be sure to stop by and partake of our bounty of wonderfully engineered products.

We are excited to also announce the final transitions next week inducting, the new President of GRCU and the appointment of a new advisory board. We are really excited for the new direction of the company and look forward to getting products out in dispensaries in California and bringing in new revenue for the investors and company alike.

Purple Haze Properties, LLC was founded through a partnership between Andrew Pitsicalis and Leon Hendrix, blood brother to the legendary guitar icon Jimi Hendrix. Purple Haze Properties, LLC is the premier source for Jimi Hendrix cannabis related products as well as a premiere celebrity licensing company for the Cannabis Industry. We represent Cannabis Licensing for many celebrities including Jimi Hendrix, Digital Underground, Janes Addiction, Money B, The Emperor of Hemp, Jack Herer and others. Purple Haze Properties participates in all aspects of the cannabis industry including Licensing, Social Media, Medicinal, Music and Entertainment areas. Check us out at



www.purplehazeproperties.com or www.facebook.com/purplehazeproperties.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production to distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.grcustock.com

