Continued Growth of the Powder Hemostat Surgical Market in Europe Creates Demand for Starch's Innovative SuperClot Technology

Starch Medical Inc. a privately held manufacturer and marketer of polysaccharide based hemostatic products for use in controlling bleeding in surgery and trauma applications has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of SuperClot Hemostat in Europe.

Starch Medical received CE Approval earlier this year for SuperClot and will utilize their existing network of distribution partners along with new strategic partners to bring this innovative new polymer hemostat solution to surgical teams and hospitals throughout Europe. Next week Starch Medical will exhibit and hold distributor meetings at MEDICA the world's leading trade fair for the medical industry held in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 13-16, 2017.

"The market for economical, safe and effective polysaccharide hemostats is growing rapidly worldwide and especially in Europe. Our exclusive agreement to market Starch Medical's SuperClot Hemostat in Italy provides us with the opportunity to better serve our hospitals and their patients," said Giovanni Capello, Chief Executive Officer of Medix. "In addition to rapid and effective hemostasis, our surgeons are attracted by the wide variety of surgical applications where SuperClot can be used. We believe that Starch Medical's hemostat product line including SealFoam, SealFoam Sternal and now SuperClot will become the standard to control the majority of surgical bleeding in the future."

"Surgeons and hospitals around the world are rapidly adopting the benefits of our hemostatic platform technology to enhance their performance in addressing various bleeding scenarios," stated Stephen Heniges, President at Starch Medical. "Since our products contain no human or animal components the safety profile is excellent. The ability of SuperClot to rapidly penetrate blood and form an adhesive gel to help seal the wound will be greatly appreciated by our customers."

Starch Medical will continue to expand its product portfolio and pursue strategic partners in key markets globally and expects to further penetrate Asia, Europe and The Middle East in the near future.

About Starch Medical Inc.

Starch Medical Inc. (SMI) was founded in 2007 and is a privately held San Jose, California based medical device company engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of absorbable hemostatic products. The mission of SMI is to provide innovative hemostatic technologies through the introduction of safe, cost effective and proprietary products to control bleeding-associated risks in surgeries and trauma. SMI has an independent distribution network for the sale of SealFoam Absorbable Polysaccharide Hemostat, SealFoam Sternal Absorbable Polysaccharide Hemostat, RESPONDER Polysaccharide Hemostat and SuperClot Hemostat.

SealFoam, SuperClot and RESPONDER are CE marked.

The proprietary Absorbable Modified Polymers (AMP) technology platform consists of biocompatible, ultra-hydrophilic polymer particles derived from purified plant starch. AMP materials contain no human or animal components.

