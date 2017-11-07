Transaction Marks Entry of H145 into Chilean Market

Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited ("Waypoint"), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, today announced that it has completed a lease transaction for one H145 helicopter to Ecocopter in Chile to be used in support of the operator's wide range of utility work. The lease transaction marks Waypoint's 14th H145 delivery and the entry of the aircraft into Chile.

Steffen Bay, Waypoint's Vice President Sales Relationship Management, Latin America, said, "We are pleased to complete our first transaction with Ecocopter, an important new customer for Waypoint, and to facilitate the entry of the H145 to the Chilean market. Waypoint prides itself on our ability to provide technical leadership and flexible solutions to our customers, and we look forward to supporting Ecocopter's utility work in Chile and Peru."

Marcelo Rajchman, General Manager of Ecocopter said, "As a growing regional operator, we offer our customers the best aircraft and crew for a dynamic range of utility missions. Waypoint offers us the best technical expertise and flexible lease structure, to support us in our efforts. The Waypoint experience has been great in this process and we look forward to working more with Waypoint in the future."

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators. Waypoint's portfolio includes more than 150 aircraft for more than 30 customers in over 30 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 90 helicopters valued at more than $1.2 billion, to be delivered over the next five years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About Ecocopter

Founded in 2003, Ecocopter provides air services in helicopter passenger transport work, cargo, offshore, fire-fighting, and other services. Ecocopter's highly specialized technical professional team of pilots and mechanics work to guarantee safety and satisfaction of every passenger across a range of operations. The Senior leadership of Ecocopter includes a Board of Directors and management with vast experience and specialized in the world of aeronautics.

