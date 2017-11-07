Tech Live Connect realizes growth and increased customer satisfaction after leveraging Nexway MONETIZE.

Nexway, a leading provider of solutions to monetize digital businesses and connect companies to the worldwide digital market, and Tech Live Connect, a leading premium technical support provider to consumers worldwide, celebrate the one year anniversary of their partnership.

Nexway and Tech Live Connect (or "TLC") started to work together just over a year ago, when they signed a strategic partnership in order to support and accelerate TLC's sales growth. Nexway's solutions and expertise have since been key components to TLC's ability to thrive in both North America and Europe.

TLC was looking for a partner to manage their subscription checkout experience which could also provide them with a range of merchant services leaving them the time to invest in their services and customer experiences.

Nexway's merchant services attracted TLC due to the breadth of payment solution features as well as confidence in Nexway's ability to ensure security and data integrity. Nexway secures transactions and payments worldwide, handling fraud and chargeback mitigation, managing local law and tax compliance, and offering flexible refunds and customer care to their end-users. Nexway adeptly addressed TLC's recurring billing needs thanks to its Merchant-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform.

"Nexway's MaaS platform allowed us to quickly accelerate our recurring sales growth by selling our services more efficiently and with reduced risk in both America and Europe. Nexway brings us their hefty MaaS expertise, enabling us to focus on our services and increase our conversion rate on subscription renewals." Brian Cotter - CEO of Tech Live Connect

Throughout this year, TLC's sales have been improving month over month, thanks to Nexway MONETIZE's range of micro-services, providing a state of the art Merchant of Record SaaS solution.

"We set out to provide TLC with the best performing merchant services and we are very proud of this successful partnership. With our MONETIZE solution, TLC keeps control of its services, customers, user experience and marketing operations... while Nexway brings them peace of mind facilitating today's recurring billing requirements." Renaud Sibel - CEO of Nexway

About Nexway

Nexway is a leading provider of solutions to monetize digital businesses and connect companies to the worldwide digital market. Founded in 2002, Nexway has enjoyed rapid growth, thanks to strong and diversified partnerships. Based in Paris La Défense, France, the company has subsidiaries in the USA, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Japan. Leading companies who rely on Nexway include retailers Orange, Yahoo! Japan, Softwareload, Best Buy, Amazon; and publishers Kaspersky Lab, Kingsoft, Adobe, 2K Games, Big Fish, ESET, Avast Software and many others. Follow us on Twitter @nexway and Linkedin.

About Tech Live Connect

Tech Live Connect is a leading Premium Technical Support (PTS) provider to consumers worldwide, with all the services delivered remotely online via our encrypted secure platform. Since 2011, TLC has served over 3.2 million customers and has been trusted by a growing base of active subscribers (>1,000,000) with a boastful rating of 9.8 out of 10 on Trust Pilot (a 3rd party consumer review platform), delivering a resolution rate of over 95%, and a CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) rating of 93+%. Through its dedicated state-of-the-art 24x7 call center, TLC strives to provide effective and expeditious resolution to your technical issues on a friendly, one-to-one level.

