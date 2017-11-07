Partnership Supports Aer Lingus' Growth Strategy by Driving Increased Direct Bookings and Ancillary Revenues

Boxever, the Customer Intelligence Cloud for marketers, today announced that Aer Lingus, Ireland's only four-star airline, has selected Boxever to help deliver on its promise of industry leading guest experience. Aer Lingus partnered with Boxever because of their deep expertise in the travel industry, proven track record in working with the world's leading airlines and best-of-breed technology.

Aer Lingus is using Boxever's Customer Intelligence Cloud to harness guest data, including historical, behavioral and purchasing insights to gain a holistic view across digital and offline channels. Quite simply, this allows Aer Lingus to better anticipate and deliver on the needs of its guests, creating a true personalized customer journey.

"We are delighted to partner with Aer Lingus, our country's national airline, to empower them to deliver a highly-personalized customer experience," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Boxever. "In this industry, airlines have a two-fold challenge: exceeding the demands of today's traveler, while also innovating to stay ahead of the competition. By partnering with Boxever to analyze and act upon its customer data, Aer Lingus can improve the overall travel experience, increase brand loyalty and drive new sources of revenue. The initial deployment of Boxever in Aer Lingus significantly exceeded revenue targets and we are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership."

Known for its exceptional service and value prices, Aer Lingus has been providing stand-out travel experiences for over 80 years. It is the first and only Irish airline to receive a 4-Star rating from Skytrax, the world's leading airline and airport rating organization. Given the changing landscape of customer expectations, the airline recognized the need to extend this level of service across all points in the customer journey.

"We put our guests at the center of everything we do at Aer Lingus," said Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer at Aer Lingus. "To continue delivering on our mission of providing a superior guest experience, we needed a partner that would help us capture data that allows us to anticipate the needs of our guests along their journey and create a personalized engagement across all channels. Boxever built trust and credibility with our team by developing a program that leveraged the company's rich history in travel, domain experience and industry-leading Customer Intelligence platform."

About Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus is the national airline of Ireland, founded in 1936. It operates 63 aircraft on routes to destinations in the UK, Europe and North America and carries more than 12 million guests per annum. Aer Lingus is Ireland's only 4-Star airline, awarded by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation. Its mission is to become the leading value carrier operating across the North Atlantic. Its home base is Dublin Airport. Aer Lingus is a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world's largest airline groups.

About Boxever

Boxever is the Customer Intelligence Cloud for marketers.

It connects all of your customer, product and operational data, putting your customer at the center of your business and enabling true 1:1 personalization. This results in lower acquisition costs, accelerated conversion rates, improved customer engagement and higher lifetime value. Using artificial intelligence, it acts as the "brain" within your customer-tech ecosystem, taking in all data about the customer, deciding what should happen next and executing that action through the most appropriate channels in real time, as it happens.

Today, leading brands from all across the globe including Emirates, Air New Zealand, eDreams ODIGEO, Cebu Pacific, Viva Aerobus and Brussels Airlines rely on Boxever to help acquire, convert and retain customers. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.boxever.com or follow us on Twitter @Boxever.

