Unchained Labs drifts into Tokyo, opens new office in Japan

PLEASANTON, California, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, announced the opening of its new office in Japan and new London location today. The new Tokyo office, right in the heart of the city, is Unchained Labs' 6th office worldwide.

Unchained Labs is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, near Silicon Valley, and has offices and applications labs in Boston, London, Brussels, and Shanghai.

The new Tokyo office will be the home for sales and scientific staff, and has an applications lab ready to go for product demos. Also, today, the company has opened its new London location, right across the street from Heathrow Airport. This new office will be used for product development activities and product demos for customers.

"The biologics market is growing like crazy all over the world," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs. "The Japanese market is no exception and now's the time to kick our operations there into gear."

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

