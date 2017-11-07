Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Arbor Networks as a Market Leader in the DDoS Mitigation Products Industry

Arbor's portfolio of mitigation products answers the challenge of dynamic DDoS threats at a value-added cost

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation products industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Arbor Networks with the 2017 Global Market Leadership Award for its product solutions in this space. Arbor Networks was founded in 2000, and as of 2016, held a 61% market share in the DDoS mitigation products market. Arbor was acquired in 2015 by NetScout Systems, making Arbor Networks the official security division of NetScout.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/598268/Arbor_Networks_Award.jpg

DDoS attacks have emerged as one of the top concerns of the digital transformation era. Digital transformation describes the global trend of smart devices, hyper-connectivity, and Big Data and analytics that will usher in vast public economic and social benefits. The Internet of Things (IoT) is one aspect of this new world, where all manner of consumer devices, industrial systems, and communications systems are interconnected, interoperable, and able to intercommunicate without any need for human intervention.

"As the threat from DDoS attacks rise, the need for mitigation products has also risen. However, because attackers are constantly modifying their strategies and refining their techniques, end users need mitigation solutions that can adapt within this dynamic environment," said Senior Industry Analyst Chris Rodriguez. "While DDoS threat protection is vital for companies today, customers are concerned about cost versus value. Arbor Networks recognizes this and offers updated pricing models, deployment flexibility, and fully managed services to meet these value-centric concerns. The company has also virtualized its entire DDoS portfolio for support of customer SDN and NFV environments, introduced low-cost appliances, and new virtual solutions that start at sub-100Mb capacity," said Rodriguez.

Arbor Networks' diverse and comprehensive DDoS mitigation portfolio solutions include:

Arbor Networks SP solutions , which provide scalable on-premises detection of attacks and can be deployed as hardware appliances or software. The company also offers Arbor APS for real-time detection of application-layer attacks, including stealthy attacks such as Slowloris.

, which provide scalable on-premises detection of attacks and can be deployed as hardware appliances or software. The company also offers for real-time detection of application-layer attacks, including stealthy attacks such as Slowloris. Arbor Networks TMS appliances can be deployed in-line for instant detection and mitigation of attacks, offering up to 160 Gbps of performance per single appliance or clustered to make a scrubbing center with up to 8 Tbps of dedicated bandwidth for attack mitigation. Arbor TMS is the DDoS mitigation solution of choice for global network operators.

appliances can be deployed in-line for instant detection and mitigation of attacks, offering up to 160 Gbps of performance per single appliance or clustered to make a scrubbing center with up to 8 Tbps of dedicated bandwidth for attack mitigation. Arbor TMS is the DDoS mitigation solution of choice for global network operators. Arbor Cloud is a fully managed DDoS mitigation service promoting best practice hybrid defense. It includes a suite of on-premise appliances and virtual offerings that are connected to an on-demand scrubbing service with up to 4 Tbps of attack mitigation capacity (and the company plans to expand this to 8 Tbps in 2017). This integrated and automated capability significantly reduces time to mitigation for DDoS attacks.

is a fully managed DDoS mitigation service promoting best practice hybrid defense. It includes a suite of on-premise appliances and virtual offerings that are connected to an on-demand scrubbing service with up to 4 Tbps of attack mitigation capacity (and the company plans to expand this to 8 Tbps in 2017). This integrated and automated capability significantly reduces time to mitigation for DDoS attacks. Arbor Managed APS is an Arbor Cloud offering that is designed to help businesses with limited IT staff or technological maturity.

Arbor is so effective at detecting potential threats due to its ATLASthreat intelligence system, which gathers and analyzes threat data from information shared by its large installed base of over four hundred service provider customers. The Arbor Networks research team then develops threat protections that are automatically propagated to its products via the ATLAS Intelligence Feed, providing customers with a robust defense against malware, botnets and DDoS threats.

Arbor Networks has firmly established itself as the DDoS mitigation products market leader by delivering a robust and integrated portfolio of products, services, and features. Furthermore, the company's attention to customer value and a clear strategy to mitigate future attacks indicates the company's staying power as the leading provider of DDoS mitigation products. For these reasons, Arbor Networks has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Global Market Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which in turn raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Arbor Networks

Arbor Networks, the security division ofNETSCOUT, is driven to protect the infrastructure and ecosystem of the internet. It is the principle upon which we were founded in 2000; and remains the common thread that runs through all that we do today. Arbor's approach is rooted in the study of network traffic. Arbor's suite of visibility, DDoS protection and advanced threat solutions provide customers with a micro view of their network enhanced by a macro view of global internet traffic and emerging threats through our ATLAS infrastructure. Sourced from more than 300 service provider customers, ATLAS delivers intelligence based on insight into approximately 1/3 of global internet traffic. Supported by Arbor's Security Engineering & Response Team (ASERT), smart workflows and rich user context, Arbor's network insights help customers see, understand and solve the most complex and consequential security challenges facing their organizations.

To learn more about Arbor products and services, please visit our website atarbornetworks.comor follow on Twitter@ArborNetworks. Arbor's research, analysis and insight is shared via theASERT blog.For a global data visualization of DDoS attacks that leverages our ATLAS intelligence, visit theDigital Attack Map, a collaboration with Jigsaw, an incubator within Alphabet, Google's parent company.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Samantha Park

P: 210.348.1001

F: 210.348.1003

E: Samantha.Park@frost.com