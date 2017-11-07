Einstein Adoption Gives FinancialForce and its Customers Access to the Insight Needed to Thrive and Succeed in the Services Economy



SAN FRANCISCO, 2017-11-07 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce, the number one customer-centric ERP cloud vendor built on the Salesforce Platform, today announced it has experienced resounding success as a result of being all in on Salesforce Einstein. Since this revolutionary, integrated set of AI technologies was debuted by Salesforce at Dreamforce 2016, FinancialForce has successfully mastered its capabilities to not only run its company on the bleeding edge of Einstein, but also bring world-class analytics and predictive capabilities to its customers.



The company is currently running its internal operations on an app it created, entitled Pulse. A product of Einstein Discovery technology, Pulse quickly and easily tracks massive amounts of FinancialForce data -- everything from customer support cases, usage metrics, opportunities, survey data, financial data, communities, sales invoices, transactional data and more.



Leveraging Einstein Discovery across the collected data, FinancialForce is able to unearth critical insights that help deliver specific and specialized service to customers. For example, using Einstein to analyze common data such as product usage, implementation rate and payment timing, FinancialForce's Pulse app can trigger alerts and recommended actions regarding customer satisfaction. With Einstein Discovery and Pulse's ability to connect the dots around customer success, FinancialForce and its customers will have powerful capabilities to help businesses remain competitive in the services economy.



FinancialForce continues to make innovative use of the Salesforce Platform - from operational reporting and dashboards to financial reporting, and AI-powered predictive and prescriptive analytics. The insights FinancialForce has discovered through its internal use of Salesforce Einstein is driving its own product direction, with Einstein capabilities featured in its upcoming releases of Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Financial Management.



"AI-driven ERP will be the lynchpin to our customers' success. As experienced with Pulse, we will soon offer to customers a streamlined, agile system that optimizes actionable business outcomes through predictive insights that were previously unattainable," said FinancialForce Chief Product Officer Dan Brown. "Our customers can expect advanced financial reporting with Einstein Analytics as well as advanced Einstein-driven insights embedded within FinancialForce ERP. By aligning our innovation with Salesforce's, we look forward in continuing to help companies use their data to predict new market opportunities and adapt to new business models faster than the competition."



"Companies seeking success in the growing services economy can benefit from a system of AI-fueled intelligence," said Ray Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder of Constellation Research. "Evolving business models require an instantaneous, real-time view of everything in an organization - from business operations to a focus on customers - including insight into surprise customer issues that need attention. Because customers now interact with a business in a myriad of ways and their happiness fuels renewal rates, having an AI-enabled ERP system can be a critical factor for success in the services economy."



FinancialForce has proven that the era of static business models is over and today's customers, both B2B and B2C, expect everything as a service. As FinancialForce is one of the first to be involved with upcoming product launches and Beta programs such as Salesforce Einstein, it's positioned at the very forefront of artificial intelligence and will continue to be one of the first ERPs to introduce bleeding edge functionalities and innovations to customers.



On Wednesday, November 8th at 11:30am PT, FinancialForce will be presenting a session highlighting how to optimize your business with Einstein Analytics and Einstein Discovery at Dreamforce.



About FinancialForce FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP provider for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.



