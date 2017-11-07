NEW YORK, 2017-11-07 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, LLC (the "Company" or "LifeSci"), the leading international investor relations and corporate communications firm dedicated to the life sciences sector, today announced the appointment of Daniel Ferry as Managing Director. Mr. Ferry will serve as a Relationship Manager and will contribute to Corporate Access. He will be based out of LifeSci's Boston office.



Mr. Ferry joins LifeSci Advisors from Guggenheim Securities, where he served as a Director in the Boston office. At Guggenheim, Daniel worked across multiple industries but specialized in connecting healthcare companies with buy-side investors, venture capitalists, key opinion leaders, sell-side analysts, and the firm's investment bank. In his four years at Guggenheim Securities, he organized numerous non-deal roadshows, collected feedback from investors, and helped shape investor outreach strategies. Prior to joining Guggenheim, Daniel worked at Lazard Capital Markets, where he grew middle markets revenue by over 400% and participated in many successful healthcare company financings. He began his career with Fidelity Investments. Over the course of his twenty-year career in financial services, Daniel has developed long-standing relationships with the healthcare investment community. He received a BS in Finance from the University of Southern California. He also holds Series 7 and Series 63 licenses.



Passionate about the rights of people with disabilities, Daniel is active in a number of nonprofit organizations, including Newton Athletes Unlimited and the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, for whom he ran the Boston Marathon in 2011. Daniel currently resides with his wife, Norah, and their three children, Gwen, Charlie, and Willa, in Newton, Massachusetts.



"We are pleased to add Daniel to our growing team," said Andrew McDonald, CEO and Founding Partner of LifeSci Advisors. "While serving as Director of Equity Sales at Guggenheim, Daniel ensured his life science clients were meeting with the right investors across the globe. With more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare banking business, Daniel is well-connected within the healthcare investment community. As a growing international investor and corporate communications firm, we continue to attract top talent, like Daniel, to provide counsel and support our client companies. We look forward to leveraging Daniel's expertise and expansive network of investor contacts."



"I am excited to be a part of the largest and growing life sciences investor relations firm," said Mr. Ferry. "LifeSci has established itself as a leader in the healthcare industry, both among companies and within the investment community. I look forward to a successful and rewarding career as a member of the LifeSci team."



LifeSci has offices in Israel, UK and Switzerland, as well as multiple North American locations. The firm's capabilities include Corporate Access, Equity Research, Corporate Communications, KOL Events, Corporate Governance, Capital Markets Solutions, and Public Relations.



LifeSci Advisors, LLC (www.lifesciadvisors.com) is the largest investor relations consultancy in the life sciences industry, founded to provide companies with a multi-faceted approach to investor communications and outreach. With a global focus and reach, the firm provides the highest quality service for its clients through its deep sector specialization. LifeSci's team of MDs and PhDs enables the firm to better understand clients' R&D, regulatory and commercial strategies, and its team of financial services, investor relations and public relations specialists helps clients effectively communicate to the marketplace. This combination of life sciences, financial services, and investor relations competencies allows LifeSci Advisors to provide an invaluable and unique service offering to clients.



LifeSci Partners (www.lifescipartners.com) is the leading provider of consulting services in the areas of investor relations, public relations, corporate communications and capital markets advisory. Combining deep domain expertise in the life sciences with decades of experience in capital markets and public relations, LifeSci Partners delivers unparalleled services to life sciences companies globally.



For further information, please contact: Andrew McDonald CEO, Founding Partner LifeSci Advisors, LLC (646) 597-6987