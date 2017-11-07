trivago N.V. / trivago announces integration of HomeAway into its hotel search platform . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The integration is set to expand the offering of the platform and increase choice for trivago users.

Düsseldorf, Germany - November 7, 2017 - Today, trivago N.V. announces the technical integration of HomeAway's vacation rental inventory into its hotel search platform. trivago has started testing the listing in key markets and intends to gradually roll out more inventory during 2018. By providing users with more choice and a more personalized search experience, trivago aims to help travelers find the ideal place to stay.

trivago, who compares offers from over 400 booking sites, continues to believe in a universal search product and wants to solve user experience challenges through personalization. Johannes Thomas, Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer at trivago N.V. said: "The proportion of travelers who are considering vacation rentals is growing, and we see this as a strategic opportunity to expand our offering. Presenting both hotels and alternative accommodations in one search is challenging from a user experience perspective." He explained: "We don't want to confuse hotel bookers who use trivago, and that is why personalization will play an important role here. We want to only display vacation rentals when they are relevant to our users. That is why we are thrilled to have HomeAway on board, as this allows us to expand testing on how we can build a more tailored user experience."

John Kim, CEO at HomeAway, added: "We believe it is a huge marketing opportunity for HomeAway. trivago's personalized approach in displaying vacation rentals helps us target a highly relevant set of travelers, and that is why we are bullish on the conversion on our site."

trivago has started to run tests in Germany, Italy, Canada, the UK, and the US-five of its key markets-with already over 150,000 vacation rental properties available to users, and plans to gradually roll out additional readily bookable vacation rentals during the course of 2018. trivago aims to display this inventory as part of its universal search experience, complementing its current hotel offering. When the user so chooses, and depending on availability in a specific destination, trivago will begin displaying rental properties in its search results. At the same time, a "Vacation Rental" filter is being tested to enable users to make a deliberate decision during their search.

For trivago, this is another major step forward in adapting to more diverse traveler expectations and in understanding better how to display vacation rental inventory on its platform. This will open a new marketing channel for vacation rental platforms and increase diversity in trivago's marketplace.

