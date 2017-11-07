Ostro Energy acquisition by ReNew Power Ventures may rank among India's biggest renewable energy deals.

UK based emerging market investor, Actis LLP is looking at the sale of Delhi headquartered Ostro Energy Pvt Ltd to ReNew Power Ventures, Gurgaon based developer, the live Mint has reported. The transaction may rank among India's most prominent renewable energy deals.

In July 2015, Actis committed to fully fund Ostro's business plan with a funding commitment of US$280 million thereby ensuring availability of equity for all its projects.

The funding helps them to achieve a significant market share in the wind sector with an operational capacity of 648.1 MW in the states ...

