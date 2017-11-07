Spanish inverter supplier Ingeteam is taking part in a research program deploying drones to inspect existing PV power plants, to spot the causes of underperformance. The SCARAB project is headed by the company and has been provided with almost €650,000 (AU$980,000) in funding from the Spanish government.

While advances in PV power plant monitoring in recent years have been providing project owners and investors with a high level of granularity in terms of identifying the causes behind underperformance, there exists a large existing fleet in which problems can go unreported.

Spain's Ingeteam is looking to address this challenge, in a new program which will deploy drones to inspect modules in situ. Drones equipped with thermographic cameras can pass over a PV array and detect thermal anomalies, indicating faulty modules or even cells.

Unusually elevated temperature in cells and modules can indicate cracked cells, poor cell interconnectivity, ...

