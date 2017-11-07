RZ/T1 Group of MPUs Delivers Real-Time Operation for High-Precision AC Servo Applications

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new solution package for its RZ/T1 Group of microprocessors (MPUs) supporting HIPERFACE DSL digital encoder interface for AC servo applications. The support of HIPERFACE DSL for RZ/T1 reduces the customer's system bill-of-materials (BOM) cost and enables faster time-to-market.

The RZ/T1 Group includes the Arm Cortex-R4 processor with a dual precision floating-point unit (FPU) operating at up to 600 megahertz (MHz), and provides: real-time processing, tightly-coupled memory, high-speed analog to support dual servo motors, and network connectivity for distributed motion that matches the needs of precise AC servo drive applications.

The RZ/T1 already supports other leading encoder interfaces including EnDat 2.2, BiSS-C, Tamagawa and A-formatTM. This time, the RZ/T1 newly supports the HIPERFACE DSL digital encoder interface. These digital, bidirectional interfaces provide precise position values from absolute encoders. Instead of using a separate FPGA or ASIC, integrating these encoder interfaces on the RZ/T1 reduces the component count and cuts system costs.

With this expanded functionality, the RZ/T1 now supports most of the leading encoder interfaces, and with its unique configurable encoder interface, it simplifies swapping different encoders interfaces from a single device platform.

HIPERFACE DSL is an industry-leading interface provided by SICK STEGMANN GmbH, and uses the familiar RS485 cabling with a transmission rate of 9.375 mega baud rate. The data is transmitted in synchronization with the drive cycle, and the cable between the drive electronic and feedback system can be up to 100 meters in length.

Key features of the solution package:

The solution package for HIPERFACE DSL provides all required support to connect the RZ/T1 to corresponding slave devices:

Encoder interface configuration data: programs the configurable encoder interface to operate in HIPERFACE DSL mode and to be able to connect to a corresponding slave device Sample driver code: enables the application program to communicate with the encoder through a simple API Documentation: API and example program descriptions are provided in an application note; a user's manual for the HIPERFACE DSL encoder enables individual modifications and extensions of the given code samples

"The availability of HIPERFACE DSL for the RZ/T1 proliferates the adoption of our powerful encoder technology in the market," said Clemens Bitsch, Product Manager of HIPERFACE DSL, SICK STEGMANN GmbH. "We see the digital encoder evolution as a substantial driver for efficient and cost-optimized systems and as a pre-requisite for the Industry 4.0."

As a solution provider, Renesas, in collaboration with partners, is committed to providing AC servo solutions that support innovative and future-proven system architectures.

Availability

The HIPERFACE DSL solution package for RZ/T1 will be available in December 2017. Renesas will showcase the solution package combined with the RZ/T1 at the Renesas booth (Hall 10.1, Stand 130) at SPS IPC Drives exhibition to be held in Nuremberg, Germany from Nov 28 to 30, 2017.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live-securely and safely. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products and integrated platforms, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial, Home Electronics, Office Automation and Information Communication Technology applications to help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

(Remarks) HIPERFACE DSL is registered trademark of SICK STEGMANN GmbH, EnDat is registered trademark of DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, BiSS is registered trademark of iC-Haus GmbH, A-format is a trademark of Nikon Corporation, Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks or trademarks of Arm Limited. Registered trademarks or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

