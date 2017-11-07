

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Yet another month has gone by, and it's time again to take a look-back at the new drugs that successfully crossed the therapeutics finish line.



CAR-T therapy is garnering a lot of attention these days and another milestone was created in this exciting and evolving area of science last month when the second gene therapy for cancer was given the regulatory nod.



At the time of writing, 37 novel drugs were approved by the FDA for this year. This compares favorably with 22 novel drugs that were approved for the whole of 2016. Novel drugs are new molecular entities (NMEs) having chemical structures that have never been approved before.



