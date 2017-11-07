Precisely where you want to be New products and technologies from Nordson's electronics divisions to be featured

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) announces that eight divisions from its Advanced Technology segment will be exhibiting together at Productronica, the world's leading trade fair for electronics development and production, to be held in Munich, Germany during November 14-17, 2017, in Hall A2, stands 245, 345, and 445.

These Nordson divisions are highly successful in designing, manufacturing, and delivering systems to customers in the electronics industry globally. The equipment is used for applications that range from printed circuit board assembly to semiconductor packaging. Visit each company's webpage to find out more about what each will be exhibiting.

German translation of this press release available at: https://adobe.ly/2h9VwWF

Nordson ASYMTEK Precise Automated Fluid Dispensing Coating

Two new dispensing platforms, the Helios bulk two-component dispensing system, and the Vantage dispensing and jetting system will be introduced. New conformal coating line solutions will demonstrate top and bottom inspection, a thickness sensor, a two-component (2k) coating feeding system, a new spray valve, and a new LED curing oven.

Nordson DAGE X-Ray Inspection and Bondtesting

The new Nordson DAGE 4800 Advanced Automated Wafer Testing bondtester is at the forefront of wafer testing technology, catering to the testing of wafers from 200mm up to 450mm. Also featured will be the 4000Plus Bondtester with Camera Assist Automation configured for battery testing. The Quadra 7 X-ray inspection system, with 6.7 MP ultra-high quality images displayed at full one-to-one resolution, plus the Quadra 5, which offers high performance and ease of use for 2D and 3D X-ray applications will also be part of the demonstrations.

Nordson DIMA Hot Bar Bonding and Soldering

Nordson DIMA introduces an automated inline concept for Heat Seal Bonding, C-Quence, which includes unique modules for ACF laminating, product alignment, final bonding, and more. Also on display will be DIMA's popular desktop models and stand-alone systems for hot bar bonding and soldering.

Nordson EFD Precision Fluid Dispensing, Solder Paste, and Thermal Compound

Nordson EFD introduces a new line of high-performing non-silicone thermal compound formulations suitable for a wide range of electronic and electromechanical applications. Also on display will be EFD's specialized solder paste formulations, automated dispensing robots, PICO Pµlse and Liquidyn P-Jet CT jet valves, and the micro-dispensing xQR41 MicroDot needle valve. Precision fluid dispensers and Optimum dispensing components will also be featured.

Nordson MARCH Plasma Treatment

As semiconductor device manufacturers further shrink the size and increase the reliability of packaged devices, plasma treatment is used during wafer-level packaging and other advanced applications. Nordson MARCH treatment systems are capable of handling multiple wafer sizes and high-throughput, automated processing.

Nordson MATRIX Automated X-Ray Inspection

The new XS-series a new small-footprint high-resolution automated X-ray inspection system concept designed for high-speed inspection of semiconductor samples, wire bonds and PCB-assembly boards for single/multipanels or samples in trays.

Nordson SELECT High-Speed Selective Soldering

The new Integra 508.5 five-station selective soldering system designed for high-volume, high-performance soldering will be introduced.

Nordson YESTECH Automated Optical Inspection

The new Nordson YESTECH FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI with cutting-edge 3D technology is ideal for the inspection of solder defects, lead defects/lifted leads, component presence and co-planarity of chips, BGAs and other height sensitive devices and offers complete inspection coverage with unsurpassed 2D and 3D defect detection.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

