

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo Group (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income increased to 650 million euros from 628 million euros in the same quarter last year.



Excluding the public contribution and the contribution of the operations of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, net income for the quarter was 731 million euros compared to 628 million euros last year.



Net interest income amounted to 1.749 billion euros, excluding 58 million euros deriving from the operations acquired, down 5.9% from 1.859 billion euros last year.



Net fee and commission income amounted to 1.889 billion euros, excluding 57 million euros deriving from the operations acquired, in line with 1.896 billion euros in the second-quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX