Markets Impacted: AllProducts Impacted: AllWhat you need to know:This is a kind reminder of the GCF release 3.5 launch taking place on November 20, 2017.GCF release 3.5 will provide all the remaining mandatory MiFID II information and functionality, including support for APA reporting. Changes in TIP files distributed via File Delivery Service (FDS) will become active accordingly.TIP 3.5 protocol is available on NASDAQ's GCF page and Future release page.Technical changes:1) New messagesBasicDataTradableSupplementaryAdditional basic data message containing MiFID II specific data. This message will also be added to basic data files distributed via File Delivery Service (FDS).IndicativeClosePriceThis message will provide indicative close price information published at the end of the trading day. Same information will be included in the Orderbook summary message disseminated at the start of the following trading day.InstrumentStatisticsExtendedThis message contains the average price on Danish cash bond markets including trades from the Nasdaq APA (Approved Publication Arrangement), "loan transactions" and primary market transactions.TradePrimaryA subset of the regular Trade message to be used in coming Post-trade-only products.TradeReportThis message contains on-exchange trade reports. With the introduction of this message the current Trade message will only contain Auto-matched trades including Nordic@Mid (N@M) and Auction On Demand (AOD) trades.2) Changed messages-- BasicDataIssuer -- BasicDataMarket -- ExchangeTradedProduct -- Orderbook -- OrderbookSummary -- Trade -- TradeReportExternal -- TradeStatisticsChanges on basic data messages and order book summary will have impact on TIP files.Please see the TIP 3.5.0 specification, the tipspecdiff-document (included in specification file package) and Future release page for further details3) Removed messages-- BasicDataCMOAnnouncement -- DCSUpdate -- MarketState -- RiskBasic4) Orderbook summary functionalityFrom November 20, 2017, GCF will always contain only one consolidated OrderbookSummary-message per instrument at the end of trading day. The OrderbookSummary-message at start of day will continue to be disseminated as is. GCF will stop to provide additional summaries which are sent today on Nasdaq Helsinki markets (when those enter the Continuous Trading state) and Nasdaq Copenhagen markets (at 15:30 CET). Also the extra orderbook summaries related to settlement price updates will no longer be available.The OrderbookSummary-messages will be generated when all three orderbook conditions below are fulfilled:--

Official price flag on Orderbook has been set





--

Official price flag on TradeStatistics has been set





--

Official turnover flag on TradeStatistics has been set





The official close settlement price will be disseminated in the SettlementPrice-message and no longer in the OrderbookSummary at end of day but the SettlementPrice information from previous trading day will still be available in the OrderbookSummary that is disseminated at start up.The Indicative Closing Price, ICP, will be calculated as is currently but will be disseminated in the new IndicativeClosingPrice-message and no longer in the OrderbookSummary at end of day but the latest ICP value and date will be available in the OrderbookSummary that is disseminated at start of day.Required flag information for indicating the official close values has been added to Orderbook-, TradeStatistics- and SettlementPrice- messages.- TradeStatistics ("w")IsOfficialClosingPrice (YesNo)This flag is set to "Y" when TradeStatistics message provides official closing price, otherwise flag will be not be present.IsOfficialClosingTurnover (YesNo)This flag is set to "Y" when TradeStatistics message provides official closing turnover, otherwise flag will be not be present.- Orderbook ("o")IsOfficialClosingPrice (YesNo)This flag is set to "Y" when Orderbook message provides official closing price, otherwise flag will be not be present.- SettlementPrice ("p")This flag is set to "Y" when SettlementPrices message provides official settlement price, otherwise flag will be not be present.5) MarketState message discontinuedMarket state message will be discontinued and all the state information will be available on orderbook level only.6) Session IDPlease note that the Session ID is a 10 byte arbitrary alphanumeric value as specified in the SoupBin specification. Therefore, please review the sections on Session Protocol in the TIP specification as well as the Protocol Flow and End of Session Marker chapters in the SoupBinTCP specification.More specifically, client applications should be designed in such a way that they are able to handle end of session or intraday restarts from sequence 1 correctly.7) Calculated average reference price on Danish mortgage bondsIn order to keep the high transparency in the Danish mortgage bond market, Nasdaq has agreed with market participants to calculate a consolidated reference price on Danish mortgage bonds listed at Nasdaq. The calculated average reference price will take consolidated prices from other trading venues sent as "duplicates" to the Nasdaq APA service as well as "loan payments" from the issuers and later also include primary market transactions. The reference price will be a weighted average. A new message, InstrumentStatisticsExtended, contains the average price on Danish cash bond markets including trades from the Nasdaq APA (Approved Publication Arrangement), "loan transactions" and primary market transactions.Remarks on content:-- Partial availability of dataPlease note that not all the MiFID II related data items will be populated prior to MiFID II launch on January 3, 2018. Some items will not be present and some will be only partially populated (MMT flags) between the release and actual MiFID launch.-- Equity Supplementary productsThe Trade-message will continue to be included in Equity Supplementary products until a future GCF release in 2018. The exact date will be communicated later.The inclusion of the Trade-message in the Equity Supplementary products is a temporary solution related to trading system sources setup.This change has no impact on non-Supplementary equity products.-- AktietorgetAs a reminder: Aktietorget markets will be discontinued as of November 20. Separate notices of this have been published.Testing:Release is available in these test systems:-- GCF TST3 (MiFID test sources) -- GCF TST2 (INET production, Genium INET TEST 1)Launch weekend:Launch weekend details including system availability will be published in separate IT Notice closer to the launch.Where can I find additional information?For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.