Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Chinese subsidiary, Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS"), reported the first transaction related to an agreement between ASDS and China Auto Industry Development Ltd ("CAID") whereby CAID would use the Cubeler commercial lending platform, managed by ASDS, as a solution to have its purchase orders financed.

CAID (http://www.chinaautom.com) accepted an offer extended by ASDS under the "Lend with Me" program on Cubeler to finance a purchase order worth approximately 500,000 RMB (about CAD$100,000). The financing agreement is for a 3-month term for which CAID will pay ASDS a monthly service fee equal to 1.65% (8,250 RMB) of the amount advanced. This is the equivalent of an annual interest rate of 19.8%.

Exercise of Share Purchase Warrants

The Company also today announced that between October 30, 2017 and November 7, 2017 it issued a total of 6,139,950 common shares at a price of $0.025 per share for net proceeds of $153,498 as a result of the exercise of share purchase warrants, of which 3,017,750 were issued to insiders of the Company generating net proceeds of $75,443.

Update on Debenture and Warrants Private Placement Financing

Following the private placement financing by debenture and warrants announced by the Company on November 2, 2017, the Company provided the following update regarding the financing. Shareholders on record as of November 2, 2017 who do not fit the "Accredited Investor" definition would be eligible to take part in the private placement under the "Distribution to Existing Security Holder" exemption. Interested shareholders who would like to participate in the private placement are invited to formally express their interest by sending an email to the investors@peakpositioning.com mailbox with the subject line "Debenture Financing". The email needs to include the shareholder's full name and phone number and the desired investment amount. Requests will be accepted until 5:00pm EST on November 17, 2017 and will be treated on a first come first served basis. Requests received from qualified shareholders will help the Company determine the minimum investment amount for the private placement.

The Company would like to point out that not all qualified shareholders who express a desire to take part in the private placement will be able to do so. Qualified shareholders whose requests for participation in the private placement are retained by the Company will receive notification to that effect at least 10 business days prior to the closing of the private placement, which is expected to happen no later than December 15, 2017.

About the Cubeler Platform:

Cubeler is a commercial lending platform that matches any business looking for credit with a variety of lenders. Cubeler periodically reads financial data coming from the registered businesses' accounting software, analyses several data points and calculates a series of financial ratios to determine how well the business is performing. Those data points and ratios are then compared to Cubeler's registered lenders' lending criterial and the resulting matches are shown to the lenders and the businesses, much like the way a dating website would show its members their compatible matches. Peak has an exclusive license to commercialize Cubeler in China and earns interest and/or a service fee, through its operating subsidiaries, on all transactions conducted on the platform in that market.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of high-growth-potential companies and assets in some of the fastest growing tech sectors in China, including Fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides its shareholders with exceptional growth potential by giving them access to the fastest growing sectors of the world's fastest growing economy. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

Contact information:

Cathy Hume

CEO

CHF Capital Markets

Phone: 416-868-1079 ext.: 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Or

Johnson Joseph

President and CEO

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.

Phone: 514-340-7775 ext.: 501

Email: investors@peakpositioning.com

