Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market is Likely to Experience 3.7% CAGR Over the Next Five Years and Reach $576.4 Million in 2022, Hose & Drogue is Expected to Remain the Largest and Fastest Growing Refueling System Type During the Forecast Period

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Combat Aircraft, Helicopter, and UAV), by System Type (Hose & Drogue and Boom & Receptacle), by Component Type (Refueling Pods, Refueling Probes, Drogues, Hoses, Boom, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aerial refueling systems market over the period 2011 to 2022. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aerial Refueling Systems Market in the Global AerospaceIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aerial refueling systems market offers sustainable growth opportunity of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $576.4 million in 2022. The author of the report stated that increasing demand for tanker aircraft, owing to rising defense budgets in the developing economies and expected replacement of old tanker aircraft fleet of KC-135 in the USA; emergence of multirole aircraft tankers; increasing demand for long-run military jets for special purpose missions; and rising tanker fleet size are the major growth drivers of the global aerial refueling systems market.

The research's findings suggest that combat aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the aerial refueling systems market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.UAV segment is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing production of long-range UAVs.

Based on system type, Hose & Drogue is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing system type in the aerial refueling systems market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, driven by its low cost and ease in refueling.

In terms of component type, boom is projected to remain the dominant component of the aerial refueling systems market over the next five years, whereas hose is likely to be the fastest-growing component type during the same period, driven by both OE and aftermarket.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest aerial refueling systems market during the forecast period. The USA is likely to remain the growth engine of the North American aerial refueling systems market, propelled by high defense budget, large tanker aircraft fleet (KC-135), and expected replacement of old aircraft fleet with new KC-46 tanker aircraft in the coming years. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. Increasing defense budget of major Asian markets, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea; and good order size of tanker aircraft are likely to drive the demand for aerial refueling systems in the region.

Major aerial refueling system manufacturers globally are Cobham Plc., Eaton Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace, GE Aviation, and Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group. Developing high-performance aerial refueling systems and components and building long-term relations with the customers are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report has segmented the aerial refueling systems market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market, by Aircraft Type

Combat Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

UAV(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market, by System Type

Hose and Drogue ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Boom and Receptacle(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market, by Component Type

Refueling Pods ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Refueling Probes (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Drogues (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Hoses (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Boom (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market, by End-User Type

OE ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Aftermarket(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerial Refueling Systems Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , and Rest of North America )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

