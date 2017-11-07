Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) to Host Capital Markets Day and Present Q3 Results on 22 November 2017 in Oslo

OSLO, Norway, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its will host a Capital Markets Day and present its third quarter 2017 results on Wednesday 22 November in Oslo. At the Capital Markets Day, Executive management and selected external speakers will provide insight to the company's strategy, market landscape and opportunities, and status on clinical development plans.

Venue: Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Time: 10:00 - 13:20 CET, followed by lunch. Registration from 09:30 CET.

The following speakers will present at the Capital Markets Day:

-Luigi Costa, CEO

-Tone Kvåle, CFO

-Marco Renoldi, COO

-Lisa Rojkjaer, CMO

-Dr Arne Kolstad, senior consultant in medical oncology and radiotherapy, Oslo University Hospital Radiumhospitalet

-Prof. Pier Luigi Zinzani, Associate Professor of Haematology, Institute of Haematology, University of Bologna

Registration: e-mail to ir@nordicnanovector.com by 13th of November 2017

The presentations will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section Investor Relations the same day.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

