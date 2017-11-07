PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced it will host Workday Rising Europe from Nov. 14-16 at the Barcelona International Convention Centre (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain. Customers, prospective customers, partners, and employees will come together to collaborate and learn about how Workday helps organisations around the world achieve their growth objectives and go further together.

Workday Rising Europe offers a broad range of sessions, including customer case studies, deep dive product demonstrations, and forums for customers to share best practices and ideas with each other. The event will provide attendees representing all levels of an organisation with content and expert insights across the following four core areas: finance; human resources; IT; and driving excellence and success with Workday, which is designed to help customers maximise Workday investments.

Executive Keynote to be Broadcast Live

The executive keynote address, hosted by Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri and members of Workday's senior management team will be broadcast live and take place on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at 9:00am CET. Please register online to join the live broadcast. A replay of the keynote address will be available for a minimum of 14 days after it is posted at http://www.workdayrising.com/europe.

Workday Rising Sponsors and Exhibitors

Partners are an important part of Workday Rising Europe and work closely with Workday to help customers achieve their business objectives. At the event, attendees can meet a variety of services, software, and advisory partners to discuss their business goals and learn how to gain the most value possible from their Workday deployments.

Workday Services, Software, and Advisory Partner sponsors at Workday Rising Europe include:

Titanium sponsors - Accenture; Deloitte Consulting LLP; IBM





Platinum sponsors - Alight Solutions; Collaborative Solutions; KPMG; Mercer; PwC





Gold sponsors - Adobe Systems; ADP LLC; Appirio, now a Wipro company; Kainos WorkSmart; OneSource Virtual





Signature sponsors - Accu-Time Systems; Ataraxis, BNB; Capgemini; Cloudator; everBe; HR Path; Icertis, Inc.; Neocase Software; Realright GmbH; SafeGuard World International; SD Worx; Tieto Sweden AB





Exhibitors - Ascend Software; CEB, now Gartner; CloudPay; DocuSign; Dovetail Software; dormakaba Deutschland GmbH; MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH; North Highland; Phenom People; NGA Human Resources; SHAPEiN Solutions GmbH; TurnKey Solutions; Xactly





About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

