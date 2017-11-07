Latest senior hires help utility and government clients create cutting-edge strategies and approaches for climate change, sustainability, and grid modernization

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced four senior-level industry experts have joined the company's growing global Energy practice.

Mike Bianco, managing director, along with Jan-Willem Bode, Chip Wood, and Bertil Heerink, directors, are renowned energy professionals who leverage diverse, international backgrounds to bring clients the cutting-edge strategies they rely on in today's evolving energy landscape.

"Navigant prides itself on having a truly global presence and understanding the unique challenges our clients face in different markets, which is why we're pleased to have Mike, Jan-Willem, Chip, and Bertil on board," says Jan Vrins, managing director and leader of Navigant's global Energy practice. "We've retained their talent so we can continue to partner with our clients to offer them the unique perspectives they need to plan for the future and realize sustained value."

Mike Bianco, managing director, Austin

Bianco brings 26 years of experience in leading information and operational technology solutions engineering, program management, and complex systems integration. At Navigant, he will lead utility clients in developing innovative solutions to deliver a smarter, distributed, and more sustainable power grid. This includes supporting the development and delivery of large-scale, transformational programs for utility grid modernization, distributed energy resources, and renewables. In his previous role as vice president of BRIDGE Energy Group's Grid Operations practice, Bianco was active in shaping new solutions for the grid edge, including real-time systems integration, geospatial visualization and intelligence, and emerging solutions for grid-edge monitoring and control.

Jan-Willem Bode, director, London

With more than 20 years of experience in energy and climate change, Bode offers utility clients insight into business models, finance, project development, and strategy. Bode is focused on markets in Europe and the Middle East, leading the region's strategy and technology team and driving the integration of climate and policy work within the utility sector. He also serves clients in the financial and corporate sectors, advising on long-term climate risk. Bode previously worked for Ecofys, a Navigant company. He also served as co-founder and CEO of Mongoose Energy, a community energy company in the United Kingdom that developed, acquired, and financed more than £100 million of community-owned renewable assets. He is a former investment banker with SocGen.

Chip Wood, director, Charlotte, North Carolina

Wood has a strong track record in strategic utility planning, program execution, team building, relationship management, and business development. He applies more than 30 years of experience as an executive at Duke Energy to serving Navigant's utility clients throughout the Southeast. Wood successfully negotiated strategic alliances, investments, and joint ventures, enabling Duke Energy to provide competitive, distributed energy solutions to corporate customers. He most recently served as vice president, business development for Duke Energy Renewables, leveraging a deep understanding of customers and the energy industry to identify and capture market opportunities that generated earnings growth.

Bertil Heerink, director, Brussels and Utrecht

With extensive government policy and strategy experience gained through roles with the Dutch government and the European Commission, Heerink helps government and NGO clients navigate the areas of energy, environment, and climate change. Heerink served the Dutch government's Environment Ministry as head of European Union (EU) affairs, and as counselor of embassy in the permanent representation to the EU. Additionally, he was a member of the of the EC's climate change negotiating team, responsible for the political contacts with the United States and Japan. He has further experience in strategic management gained from various Brussels-based European trade associations focused on chemicals, personal care, and renewable energy.

