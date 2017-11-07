NETSCOUT Earns Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan Recognition in Strategy Innovation for its Leadership in Communications Service Solutions

NETSCOUT's nGeniusONE and other solutions bring together communications assurance and cybersecurity protection across multi-technology networks

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the communications assurance market, Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan recognizes NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, Inc. (NETSCOUT) with the 2017 Stratecast Global Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award in Business Communications Assurance. NETSCOUT was recognized for its intelligent business, network, and service assurance offerings that capture and analyze real-time critical data, video, and voice services at the packet level.

"NETSCOUT is playing an increasingly important role in helping CSPs evolve and fortify their market leadership," said Bruce Kelley, senior vice president and chief technology officer, NETSCOUT. "With our smart data platform and nGenius service assurance offerings built on our ASI technology, we help CSPs optimize network performance, improve customer experience, identify data monetization opportunities, and reduce their total cost of ownership.This recognition from Frost & Sullivan highlights the innovative technology in our solutions."

As virtual and software-driven network architectures have emerged, and multi-domain services cross carrier and enterprise boundaries, communications service providers (CSPs) face the challenge of developing solutions that can monitor and analyze large amounts of data for contextual purposes. CSPs' solutions also must meet new scalability demands, as networks grow faster and more voluminous with traffic data. In addition, sophisticated threats to cybersecurity are unavoidable given the high volume of data and speed with which it is conveyed, the myriad of devices and protocols, as well as the openness of networks, comes sophisticated threats to cybersecurity.

"The biggest challenge in providing communications assurance today stems from the multiple technologies within a single service. The service often traverses many transport technologies, as well as both physical and virtual networks. CSP solutions must be able to follow service performance across this divide," said Tim McElligott, Senior Consulting Analyst at Stratecast. "Also, both traditional configurations and virtualized operations are concurrently being used by customers. Therefore, communication service providers must be able to provide visibility across these hybrid networks."

NETSCOUT's complex array of applications, network, service intelligence, and hardware offerings provide comprehensive insight into the dynamic and real-time nature of critical data, video, and voice services running across modern technology infrastructures. Capturing and analyzing network traffic at the packet level, NETSCOUT's nGeniusONE platform helps shorten the time required to solve network and application performance issues. It provides one common set of metadata for service visibility across application tiers, network components, and diverse user devices. NETSCOUT also has user plane monitoring, powered by its Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology, which provides real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance.

NETSCOUT received a patent for its ASIsolution in 2013. In addition to providing network and application performance management-ASI is the basis for building and discovering new insights into operations, including security and system planning'•NETSCOUT offers products and solutions for both enterprise and CSP users.

Some of NETSCOUT's other key offerings include:

nGeniusONEService Assurance Platform - Provides critical insights into network and service performance, availability, and usage; is a real-time, scalable service assurance solution that uses ASI technology to provide a carrier-grade, highly scalable, distributed service assurance solution;

- Provides critical insights into network and service performance, availability, and usage; is a real-time, scalable service assurance solution that uses ASI technology to provide a carrier-grade, highly scalable, distributed service assurance solution; nGeniusBusiness Analytics - Combines real-time, smart data with powerful business analytics for a complete picture of service performance and customer experience, usage, and behavior;

- Combines real-time, smart data with powerful business analytics for a complete picture of service performance and customer experience, usage, and behavior; ISNG - Mines traffic in real-time to deliver actionable data for service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence applications;

- Mines traffic in real-time to deliver actionable data for service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence applications; InfiniStream/b> - Performs deep packet capture and analysis for real-time insights into the performance of applications and services that flow across the IP network;

IRIS TM /GeoProbe/b> - Provides comprehensive network monitoring and data collection across legacy and next-generation technologies for troubleshooting business applications and intelligence layers;

Roaming and Interconnect Assurance - Delivers insight into existing and potential carrier partnerships to maximize roaming revenue for 2G, 3G, and LTE networks;

- Delivers insight into existing and potential carrier partnerships to maximize roaming revenue for 2G, 3G, and LTE networks; TrueCallRAN Geo-analytics - Diagnoses network and device problems in real-time to better understand demand density and usage, study traffic patterns, and geo-locate dropped calls;

- Diagnoses network and device problems in real-time to better understand demand density and usage, study traffic patterns, and geo-locate dropped calls; Advanced DDoS and Arbor Networks Spectrum- Provides a comprehensive suite of DDoS attack protection products and services for the enterprise, cloud/hosting and service provider markets.

NETSCOUT has a strong acquisition strategy, spending approximately $3 billion on the acquisition of complementary companies, including Tektronix, Newfield Wireless, Arantech, Arbor Networks, Fluke Networks, and the probe business of Accanto Systems, with the goal of owning and providing the deepest, most comprehensive view of network and service performance across any technology.

"NETSCOUT has positioned itself as a leader among software suppliers by bringing security and assurance together and delivering software-centric instrumentation solutions. This has been enabled by its strategic acquisitions. For example, the company's acquisition of Arbor Networks empowered NETSCOUT to integrate its ISNG platform and Arbor Networks' Spectrum. NETSCOUT can apply it's patented ASI smart data technology to advanced threat detection," McElligott said. "This brings a unique solution to the advanced threat market, providing network and security teams with access to real-time and historical network traffic from a single dashboard."

Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan recognizes NETSCOUT for incorporating both technological innovation and strategic acquisition that has resulted in the company's ability to leverage a common data set that provides visibility into all four categories: Service Assurance, Security Solutions, Business Assurance, and Business Analytics. This strategy enables the company to increase its market share, improve its competitive brand positioning, and achieve customer satisfaction. For these reasons, NETSCOUT has earned the 2017 Stratecast Global Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award in the Communications Business Assurance Market.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

