

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has made an earnest appeal to North Korea to 'come to the table' to discuss giving up its nuclear weapons and to 'do the right thing, not only for North Korea but for the people of the world'.



Trump made that call in the South Korean capital Seoul Tuesday under a veiled warning about the overpowering military and nuclear strength of the United States with support from its regional ally.



'You know we have sent three of our largest aircraft carriers in the world and they are right now positioned. We have a nuclear submarine also positioned. We have many things happening that we hope to God that we never have to use,' Trump said in a joint conference with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.



'I really believe it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and to make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and the people of the world,' he told reporters.



Earlier, at their bilateral summit at the presidential office, the two presidents agreed to completely remove the limit on the payload of South Korean ballistic missiles and discuss Seoul's introduction of nuclear-powered submarines and other advanced weapons.



Trump also said that Seoul would be ordering 'billions of dollars' in military equipment from the US, which, according to Moon, would enhance South Korea's defense capabilities.



Trump arrived in South Korea from Japan earlier Tuesday on the second leg of his five-nation Asia tour. He is the first U. S. president to pay a state visit to the country in a quarter century.



Tuesday's conciliatory tone was different from what he used against Pyongyang in the recent past.



After his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, Trump told reporters that Japan could shoot North Korean missiles 'out of the sky' with military equipment bought from the US.



The same day, he sent a request to the Congress for an additional $4 billion to support urgent missile defeat and defense enhancements to counter the threat from North Korea.



Provoked by North Korea's ballistic missile tests in recent months targeting his country, the US President had told the UN General Assembly in September that if forced to defend itself or its allies, the United States would totally destroy the Communist nation.



The North Korean leader retorted by warning that Trump will 'pay dearly' for it.



The Pentagon had mooted an idea of ground invasion to locate and secure all of North Korea's nuclear weapons sites.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX