

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $120.26 million, or $0.66 per share. This was up from $107.58 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.80 billion. This was up from $1.56 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $120.26 Mln. vs. $107.58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.66 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.4%



