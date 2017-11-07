

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said that iPhone X will arrive in 13 additional countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa as well as Macau on Friday, November 24.



The company noted that iPhone X will be available in silver and space gray in 64GB and 256GB models starting at $999 from Apple.com, Apple Stores and through Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers.



iPhone X will be available to customers beginning Friday, November 24, in Albania, Bosnia, Cambodia, Kosovo, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Montenegro, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand and Turkey.



iPhone X will be available to customers in Israel beginning Thursday, November 23.



iPhone X is available in Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.



Apple-designed accessories including leather and silicone cases in a range of colors will be available starting at $39 , while a new iPhone X Leather Folio will be available for $99. Lightning Docks in color-matching metallic finishes will also be available for $49.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX