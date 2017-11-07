CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Largely unregulated, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) are changing the fundraising game for blockchain and cryptocurrency startups seeking capital.

In fact, according to Autonomous Research, more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency was raised through ICOs in just the first half of 2017. That figure far outstrips venture capital investment in blockchain and bitcoin firms.

The unprecedented adoption of this new fundraising model is now in the crosshairs of regulators. Government organizations are racing to police ICOs - considering actions ranging from banning ICOs outright to classifying them as foreign currency or securities. Others are developing their own digital currency, as Russia plans to do with "CryptoRuble."

On Thursday, November 30, the MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) of Cambridge will team up with the Government Blockchain Association of Boston to help make sense of what's happening now in the ICO space and discuss possibilities for the future.

Slated for the MIT Stata Center in Cambridge's Kendall Square, Launch Capital Venture Partner Woody Benson will moderate a panel of local finance, government, academic and business leaders. Discussing their real-world experiences in this emerging and volatile market, speakers will include:

MIT Digital Currencies Research Study David Cotney: Board Member, Cross River Bank; Former Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks

Kavita Gupta: Founding Managing Partner, ConsenSys

Chetan Manikantan: Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Tengu

David Vorick: Co-founder, Sia

"We're at the cusp of a major societal transformation," said Tengu Founder Chetan Manikantan, president of Government Blockchain Association of Boston. "Tremendous, irreplaceable value is being generated with the widescale adoption of blockchain. In the long run, that value will benefit every participant in the network - without being subject to unfair bias or unethical restrictions of the current centralized systems."

"ICOs are no longer another over-hyped acronym - the market is being compared to the internet bubble of the late 90s," said Katja Wald, executive director, MITEF of Cambridge. "We're eager for our diverse group of speakers to empower attendees with a clearer understanding of the potential risks and promises of this new and rapidly evolving investment space."

Event Details:

Initial Coin Offerings: The Rise of Crypto Capitalism

Thursday, November 30, 2017

MIT Stata Center, 32 Vassar Street, Cambridge, MA

5:30 - 6:00 p.m. - Registration & networking (light refreshments served)

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. - Welcome, panel discussion & audience Q&A

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. - Beer, wine & networking

Registration and more information is available online.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3178995



