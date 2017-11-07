NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- The CMO Club (TheCMOClub.com) is proud to announce John Costello, former President-Global Marketing & Innovation at Dunkin' Brands, as the 2017 inductee to The CMO Hall of Fame.

Induction into The CMO Hall of Fame is the world's premier CMO honor and is based on a marketing executive's demonstrated leadership in marketing innovation and driving the enterprise's growth agenda over the course of a career. The Hall of Fame inductees, voted in by peer CMOs in the club, have had a major impact on their companies and on the profession of marketing.

"I'm truly honored to be inducted into the CMO Hall of Fame, as it's really a recognition of the many talented individuals and teams I've been fortunate to work with, from my first job at Procter & Gamble where I started my career to my recent time at Dunkin Brands. It is especially meaningful to be selected by industry peers whom I respect and admire," said John Costello.

Costello began his career at The Procter & Gamble Co., where he rose to hold senior marketing/brand management positions in the personal and beauty care divisions and served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Pepsi-Cola, USA. He served as President - Global Marketing and Innovation at Dunkin' Brands, Inc. Executive Vice President of The Home Depot, Chief Global Marketing Officer of Yahoo, President and CEO of MVP.com, and President and Chief Operating Officer of Nielsen Marketing Research US.

During that time, Costello worked on some of the most successful business/marketing campaigns including "America Runs on Dunkin", "Fighting Cavities is the Whole Idea Behind Crest", "Come See the Softer Side of Sears", and "You Can Do It. We Can Help." at The Home Depot.

He is currently serves as a Board Member/Advisor to a number of early stage companies including GroundTruth, Inc., Ring, Inc., UNTUCKit, and WinView Games, as well as Yellowstone Forever. He also served as Chairman of three of the most influential trade organizations in our industry - the Association of National Advertisers, the Advertising Council and the Mobile Marketing Association.

The CMO Club will host a CMO Awards dinner in NYC on Tuesday, Nov. 14th, to honor John and formally induct him into the Hall of Fame. Additionally, 40 winners of the 2017 CMO Awards will be honored at The CMO Awards dinner. Prior to the dinner, Mr. Costello and the CMO Award Winners will participate in an exclusive, CMO-only, roundtable to share insights on getting ready for 2018 as marketing leaders.

"The CMO Awards and CMO Hall of Fame were conceived by brand leaders in The CMO Club, and their selection of John Costello continues the legacy of innovation and excellence of CMO Hall of Fame Inductees. I'm looking forward to honoring John and the other CMO category winners on Nov. 14th, which will be the most impressive gathering of CMOs in the history of the club," noted CMO Club Founder and CEO, Pete Krainik.

