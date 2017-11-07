Mesosphere DC/OS Now Available at Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Mesosphere - the creators of DC/OS, the premier platform for building and running data-intensive, containerized applications - today announced the availability of Mesosphere DC/OS at the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. While support has been available for open source DC/OS on Azure Marketplace, customers can now utilize additional enterprise capabilities such as multi-tenancy, encrypted control plane and file based secrets. Mesosphere DC/OS on the Azure Marketplace allows customers to acquire DC/OS directly from the storefront.

DC/OS also gives Azure customers the ability to create and orchestrate containerized applications, as well as provides a full suite of big data services for the enterprise with a click of a button. This one-click deployment of popular tools like Kubernetes, Apache Spark, Apache Cassandra, Elasticsearch, HDFS, Apache Kafka, Tensorflow, and more, is ideal for rapid development and elastic scaling of workloads in production environments.

With this advance, customers can now easily operate both stateful and stateless services across their data centers, Azure or hybrid designs. The combined offering provides an ideal platform for advanced analytics deployments like real-time decision making or machine learning, or for Internet of Things (IoT) use cases, including connected cars.

"Today's announcement is an exciting expansion of our relationship with Microsoft that began in 2015," said William Freiberg, COO, Mesosphere. "With Microsoft as a trusted enterprise partner alongside Mesosphere's expertise in simplifying the deployment and operation of modern applications, we're able to deliver high-value infrastructure, applications and services at scale for our joint customers."

Corey Sanders, Director, Microsoft Azure Compute at Microsoft Corp. added, "As DC/OS continues to expand its reach and feature set, it's becoming a platform of choice for forward-thinking companies that need to manage resources and run applications at scale. By adding DC/OS Enterprise Edition to the Azure Marketplace, customers can take advantage of an open, portable, scalable solution to run today's modern applications."

Mesosphere and Microsoft have a history of collaborating on behalf of customers. Earlier this year, the companies delivered a joint white paper that illustrates how to deploy microservices and containers, along with a webinar on creating personalized container solutions with DC/OS on Azure.

Availability

Mesosphere DC/OS and related services are available now on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Interested customers can contact either company for more details. To learn more about running DC/OS on Azure, visit the Mesosphere DC/OS listing on Azure Marketplace or the Mesosphere blog.

About Mesosphere

Mesosphere is leading the enterprise transformation toward distributed computing and hybrid cloud. Mesosphere DC/OS is the premier platform for building, deploying, and elastically scaling modern applications and big data. DC/OS makes running containers, data services, and microservices easy across your own hardware and cloud instances. Mesosphere was founded in 2013 by the architects of hyperscale infrastructures at Airbnb and Twitter and the co-creator of Apache Mesos. Mesosphere is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York and Hamburg, Germany. Mesosphere's investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Microsoft.