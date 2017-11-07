Grand View Research Introduces The Grand Library, a BI-enabled Market Research Database

SAN FRANCISCO, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Grand View Research Inc., announces the launch of 'The Grand Library', a BI enabled intuitive market intelligence database. The Grand Library is a comprehensive database of market research reports, company profiles, country level reports & newsletters. With business intelligence, as the centerpiece of this product, it is set to be a one-stop market research solution, for any entity ranging from a manufacturer to an investor.

Shashi Kumar, the CEO of Grand View Research Inc. says,"We are one of the fastest growing market research and consulting firms in the market. We have identified trust & ROI are the two most important buying criteria at the moment. The Grand Library is a platform which is going to cater both owing to the fact that a paid subscription is only going to be subsequent to a free trial to the complete platform."

Swayam Dash, the Managing Director of Grand View Research Inc. adds, "The duration of the free trial is going to be seven days. During which, the client will be granted unlimited access to the platform. The clients will get to read our reports for free and only then make a purchase decision."

Below are some notable features of this platform :

The Grand Library is a holistic and flexible market research database and is designed to provide the users with a complete experience

More often than not, market research reports, include details on the final outcomes and fail to provide details of multiple processes & data points which go into the formulation of conclusions

The Grand Library, apart from comprising a large set of market research reports, also includes access to all these processes & associated market variables, micro & macro factors

The platform includes global market reports, country reports, company profiles, a database of market variables (drivers and restraints) & newsletters.

The platform is the most cost-effective, as clients will only have to pay for the market research reports and not for the rest of the aforementioned features

Last but the most important factor is that the platform is completely customizable. The clients have complete authority to personalize the platform, by adding, deleting or modifying features

About Grand View Research Inc.

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company is A+ BBB accredited market research company and provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.

