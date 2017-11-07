Piramal Pharma Solutions Wins 'Industry Partner of the Year' at the Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2017

FRANKFURT, Germany, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is pleased to announce that it was recognised as the 'Industry Partner of the Year' at the recently held Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2017, in Frankfurt, Germany. It competed with several global peers in this category and emerged as the winner.

"It is a great moment for Piramal and I would like to congratulate everyone who has worked hard at making this recognition possible. Understanding customers' needs and delivering on our commitments in time are central tenets at Piramal," said Vivek Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Piramal Pharma Solutions. He added, "PPS is built on the pillars of Customer Centricity and Quality. Our belief is that these values will allow us to become a 'Partner of Choice' for the life sciences industry - it is great to see that the award recognises the progress we have made on this journey. I thank all our partners for their trust in us, and promise that we will work on getting even better in assisting customers deliver cost-effective medicines that impact human lives."

Anil Srivastava, Business Head - API Generics, said, "I am delighted to receive this award on behalf of Team Piramal who helped build confidence in our partners with years of commitment and dependability. We aspire to continue partnering with our customers, ensuring relevant products, impeccable quality standards and compliance records, innovative and efficient R&D, and delivery excellence with the larger goal of assisting in the development of cost-effective, life-saving medicines, which improve the quality of life."

The Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2017 rewards 'best practice' in two sectors, while at the same time encouraging improvements in every aspect of the way business is conducted. Every award effectively underscores the efforts made by the global generics and biosimilars sectors to make affordable medicines available to more people across the globe. These are among the most coveted recognitions in the pharmaceutical industry.

Piramal Pharma Solutions is a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, with a large portfolio of APIs, intermediates and formulations. Since its inception in 1995, Piramal's Generic API business has been the preferred partner of customers for providing a wide range of quality APIs. The Generic API business has grown consistently over the years based on strong customer relationships, a stand out quality record, an emphasis on innovation, and a stellar reputation on time delivery and customer centricity. Piramal holds a successful performance record of over 20 yearsof supplying API to U.S. and European markets from facilities located in India and the UK. All the facilities meet global regulatory requirements, cGMP compliance standards and are FDA inspected and approved.

About Piramal Enterprises Limited:

Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) is one of India's large diversified companies, with a presence in Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Insights & Analytics. PEL's consolidated revenues were over US$1.3 billion in FY2017, with 51% of revenues generated from outside India.

In Financial Services, PEL provides comprehensive financing solutions to real estate companies. The division's Corporate Finance Group (CFG) also provides senior and mezzanine growth capital to various businesses across varied sectors that are integral part of India's growth story. The division has also launched Distressed Asset Investing platform that will invest in equity and/or debt in assets across sectors (other than real estate) to drive restructuring with active participation in turnaround. The total funds under management under all these businesses are over US$5.5 billion. The Company has recently launched a retail housing finance vertical. The Company also has strategic alliances with top global funds such as APG Asset Management, Bain Capital Credit, CPPIB Credit Investment Inc. and Ivanhoé Cambridge (CDPQ). PEL also has long term equity investments worth ~US$1 billion in Shriram Group, a leading financial conglomerate in India.

In Pharma, through an end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 13 global facilities and a large global distribution network to over 100 countries, PEL sells a portfolio of niche differentiated pharma products and provides an entire pool of pharma services (including in the areas of injectable, HPAPI etc.). The Company is also strengthening its presence in the Consumer Product segment in India.

PEL's Healthcare Insights & Analytics business, Decision Resources Group, is the premier provider of healthcare analytics, data & insight products and services to the world's leading pharma, biotech and medical technology companies and enables them to take informed business decisions.

PEL is listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in India.

