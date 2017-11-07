Centric Software Partners with 220th Customer, Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot

CAMPBELL, California, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Retailers, brands and manufacturers trust Centric Software for their digital transformation initiatives

Centric Software is proud to announce the signing of its 220th customer SMCP, a leading French company who spreads Parisian chic across the world with three brands; Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformational goals.

Due to a dramatically changing retail landscape, retailers, brands and manufacturers have chosen to partner with Centric Software on strategic digital transformation initiatives such as collapsing time to market, boosting innovation, reducing costs and improving product margins. Today, over 200 fashion and fast moving consumer goods companies use solutions from Centric Software to design, develop and bring products to market for over 500 brands.

From its Silicon Valley headquarters, Centric Software is now present in 6 continents and continues to expand into new geographies. Centric has been long established in major trend centers such as NY, LA, London, Paris, Munich, Milan and Shanghai and recently added offices in Tokyo and Hong Kong. Other new expansions include Portugal, Turkey, Canada, the Middle East and Australia.

In addition to serving its core industry verticals of fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods, Centric has broadened into related industry verticals. Companies in cosmetics, packaged foods and home goods are now also looking to Centric to support business critical projects such as reducing time to trend, boosting product innovation and maximizing their product offers.

Inspired by these 220 customer and innovation partners, Centric Software continues to innovate at a rapid pace. The ground-breaking Centric Visual Innovation Platform or Centric VIP was recently announced. Centric VIP is a visual, multi-device platform of touch-based boards that digitalize the product strategy, ideation and go-to-market process, resulting in a massive boost in execution speed and creative iteration.

The release of version 6.0 of its market-driven product lifecycle management (PLM) solution, Centric 8 PLM was launched earlier this year. Throughout the past 6 months, over 100 major new innovations have been introduced to boost decision-making analytics, scalability & performance and a transformed user experience.

"All of our innovations are driven by interactions with our customers. Reaching this milestone highlights not only the trust customers place in us, but how much we value them as true partners. We are grateful for their trust and work hard every day to innovate with them through transformational projects that go way beyond PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software.

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.