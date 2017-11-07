Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Service Revenue Opportunities in Retail, Automotive and Transport, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defence, Industrial and Manufacturing, Security, Utilities/ Energy, Financial Services, Government and Other

M2M - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues:

Where is the M2M market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover how to stay ahead:

Our 202-page report provides 160 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing M2M market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2027 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects:

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets:

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 10 sub-markets, each forecasted at a global and regional level.

Global M2M Market by Sub-Market:

• Retail

• Automotive and Transport

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and Defence

• Industrial and Manufacturing

• Security

• Utilities / Energy

• Financial Services

• Government

• Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 12 leading national markets:

• North America:

• US

• Canada

• Latin America:

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

• Europe:

• Germany

• The UK

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• MEA:

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the M2M market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, India, the UK and Italy in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

Overall world revenue for M2M will surpass $31bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the M2M Market report helps you:

In summary, our 202-page report provides you with the following knowledge:



• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the M2M market, with forecasts for 10 sub-markets, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Connections forecasts to 2027 for the M2M market, with forecasts for 10 sub-markets, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 5 regional and 12 key national markets- See forecasts for the M2M market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan and South Africa

• What stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 11 of the major companies involved in the M2M market

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else:

With our newly updated report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the M2M market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Get our report todayMachine-to-Machine (M2M) Market Report 2017-2027: Service Revenue Opportunities in Retail, Automotive and Transport, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defence, Industrial and Manufacturing, Security, Utilities/ Energy, Financial Services, Government and Other.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

ABB Power & Robotics;

AFrame Digital

Altair t

America Movil

Arrow Electronics

AT&T

Axeda Corporation

Bell Canada

China Mobile

CrossBridge Solutions

Digi International

Drive.Cam

Ericsson

Ford Motor Company (Ford Work Solutions)

Fusion Wireless

Gemalto

General Motors

Google

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hughes Telematics

ILS Technology

Jasper Wireless

KDDI

KORE Telematics

KPN

Landis+Gyr

Lenovo

M2M DataSmart

Micro Technologies

Microchip

Mobily

Motorola Mobility

MTN

MTN Business

Netflix

Nissan

Nokia

nPhase

NTT DOCOMO

Numerex

Optus Business

Orange

Orange Healthcare

OT-Morpho

PwC Canada

Quake Global

Qualcomm

Redtail Telematics

Reflection Solutions

Rogers

SensorLogic

Siemens Water

Sierra Wireless

SIM Technology Group Ltd.

SingTel

Sprint

Sprint Nextel

Telcel

Telefonica

Telekom Austria

Telenor Connexion

Telenor Objects

TeliaSonera

Telit Wireless

Telstra

The Plextek Group

T-Mobile

Transatel

Tyntec

UTC

Veolia Water

Verizon Wireless

VimpelCom

Vodacom

Vodafone

Volkswagen

Walsh Wireless

Wyless

XATA

