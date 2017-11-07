Cutting edge deposition simplifies the production and cost of commodity parts with ultra-high speed, for flexible and on-demand industrial manufacturing

SPEE3D, the world's first metal 3D printer leveraging supersonic 3D deposition (SP3D) technology to deliver manufacturing grade printing at production speeds, today announced the company's official global launch and availability of its industrial 3D printers. Designed for scalable, just in time production, SPEE3D prints metal parts in a matter of minutes, compared to the industry standard of multiple hours or days.

SPEE3D solves the key issues the manufacturing industry faces cost, speed and repeatability. The company's patented technology manufactures fast, low-cost and casting grade parts that are ideal for a range of commercial and industrial applications. SPEE3D produces parts from brackets and manifolds to engine components in single or high-volume production quantities, economically, on-demand and at speeds that are 100 to 1,000 times faster than traditional metal 3D print technologies.

"SPEE3D was started after I experienced the slow pace and lack of rigor in the high cost, traditional metal 3D printing industry," said Byron Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SPEE3D. "In the past, users had to wait hours or even days to have a standard part delivered to them. Now, SPEE3D can print these same parts in mere minutes, on-site and in real time. This enables the accessibility of just in time production allowing manufacturers the choice and flexibility of printing 10,000 parts or just a single part with ease."

SPEE3D's industrial printers are now available globally and give control back to manufacturers by increasing the speed and simplifying the process of metal 3D printing. The global casting market was valued at almost $200 billion (USD) in 2015 and in 2017 $56 billion was focused specifically on aluminum parts, according to Modern Casting and Markets and Markets, respectively. Aluminum and copper are SPEE3D's initial focus and the company's barrier breaking mindset allows for continued innovation and evolution in the industry. Rather than using heat to melt metal powders, SPEE3D's patented technology uses supersonic deposition in which a rocket nozzle accelerates air up to three times the speed of sound to deliver manufacturing grade metal and high-density parts.

SPEE3D is currently installed at Charles Darwin University where the institution is researching new applications for the technology.

"Being the first organization to install and run SPEE3D's technology positions Charles Darwin University at the forefront of advanced manufacturing," said Rebecca Murray, Director of the Advanced Manufacturing Alliance (AMA) at CDU. "SPEE3D and CDU have developed a strong partnership with the AMA, which is a unique university-industry-trade partnership with the goals to develop real world applications, create procedures and standards, and drive material development."

SPEE3D will be at formnext in Germany from November 14-17 and will have a printer on the show floor. Printers will also soon be installed and available for demonstrations in Frankfurt, Michigan and Sydney. For more information on the company visit https://www.spee3d.com.

About SPEE3D

SPEE3D is focused on making manufacturing easier. SPEE3D provides manufacturers with the world's first metal 3D printer to use supersonic 3D deposition (SP3D), a patented technology that enables significantly faster, cost-effective and more scalable production than traditional metal printing techniques allow. Headquartered in Melbourne, SPEE3D is committed to helping manufacturers print their parts, their way, when they need them.

