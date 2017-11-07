QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- SOCIETE D'EXPLORATION MINIERE VIOR INC. (TSX VENTURE: VIO)(FRANKFURT: VL51) (the "Company" or "Vior") is pleased to report the start of its first drilling program on its Mosseau property, located some 22 kilometres east of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The program, totalling approximately 3,000 metres of drilling in 13 holes, is designed to test the depth extensions of the Morono M zone gold deposit, as well as induced polarization (IP) geophysical targets associated with shear zones and surface gold occurrences.

This drilling program is a follow-up on prospecting work and IP surveys carried out in the summer of 2017, which led to the discovery of several new gold occurrences. These showings are associated with a series of parallel northwest-southeast-trending shear zones, including quartz-sericite-pyrite zones at the Morono deposit (M, M South, P, R and S), which yielded on selected samples surface gold values up to 8.53 g/t, and the Kiask deformation zone further south, where grades reached 12.1 g/t. Gold-bearing shear zones were traced over a strike length of more than 10 km on the property and were mapped in both the Wilson Pluton and in volcano-sedimentary sequences of the Quevillon Group.

Four drill holes will test the Morono M zone deposit at vertical depths ranging from 300 to 400 metres. A historic drill hole from 1988 (M4-88) intersected the M zone at approximately 270 metres vertical depth, with a drill intercept grading 4.42 g/t gold over 5.84 metres (true thickness, drill hole M4-88; MERN assessment work report GM47624). The Morono M zone deposit hosts historical gold resources (see press release dated March 22, 2017) and remains open at depth and along strike. The remaining drill holes will test: 1) the southeastern extension of the Morono deposit, and 2) geophysical IP targets associated with shear zones and surface gold occurrences.

Vior currently has 100% interest in 53 of the 68 claims that make up the Mosseau project, which covers a total surface area of 33 square kilometres. The Company may acquire 100% interest in the remaining 15 claims by making a residual cash payment of $60,000 and issuing an equivalent of $65,000 in Vior shares to the vendors by June 20, 2018.

"The Mosseau gold project is located in a historically underexplored part of the Abitibi, which has recently been the focus of a major claims acquisition play by Osisko Mining Inc. This first drilling program will test the depth extensions of a known gold deposit, as well as other high-priority geological and geophysical targets on specific areas of the property", stated Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO of the Company.

Drilling is expected to be completed by the end of November 2017, and preliminary results should be available before the end of the year. In addition, the Company has mandated the firm Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. to conduct a helicopter-borne high-resolution magnetic survey covering the entire Mosseau project. The survey, totalling 448 line-kilometres along flight lines spaced 100 metres apart, is scheduled to commence shortly.

About Vior

Vior is a junior company whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop quality projects in the best proven and accessible mining regions. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team has demonstrated its ability to discover numerous gold deposits and other mineral prospects on its properties.

The technical content disclosed in this press release was prepared and approved by Mr. Marc L'Heureux, P.Geo., who is the Company's Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

Website: www.vior.ca

SEDAR: Societe d'exploration miniere Vior inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Vior Inc.

Mark Fedosiewich

President

613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca



Vior Inc.

Marc L'Heureux

Vice-president, Exploration

450-746-1771

mlheureux@vior.ca

www.vior.ca



