

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - ADP (ADP) said that, based on a preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitor, shareholders have voted to re-elect all 10 of ADP's directors to the ADP Board of Directors.



The re-elected directors are Peter Bisson, Richard Clark, Eric Fast, Linda Gooden, Michael Gregoire, Glenn Hubbard, John Jones, William Ready, Carlos Rodriguez, and Sandra Wijnberg.



ADP noted that Pershing Square's three director nominees -- Bill Ackman, Veronica Hagen and Paul Unruh -- each received support from holders of less than 20% of ADP's outstanding shares and less than 25% of the shares voted at the meeting, and were not elected to the ADP Board.



Separately, The board of directors of ADP approved a $0.06 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $2.52 per share.



The new quarterly dividend rate of $0.63 per share compares with the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.57 per share. This increased quarterly dividend will be distributed on January 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at December 8, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX