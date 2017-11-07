Ganapati plc - Directorate Change

7 November 2017

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati' or "the Company')

Directorate Change

The Directors of Ganapati are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hayato Terai, as Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Hayato Terai, (Director)

Hayato founded Terai Hayato Law Office in 2005. He joined Yamasaki and Partners in 1998 until 2000. In 2000, he joined Kasahara Law Office and become a partner in 2002. Mr Terai is a member of the First Tokyo Bar Association. He graduated in the faculty of law at Sophia University in 1991.

Hayato Terai current and past (five years) directorships are as follows:

Current directorships Past directorships (five years) None None

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

