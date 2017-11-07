7 November 2017 Announcement No. 30/2017



As announced in Topdanmark's interim report for Q1-Q3 2017, Topdanmark A/S is planning to issue a new Tier 1 subordinated loan.



For this purpose, Topdanmark A/S has granted a mandate to Danske Bank A/S to arrange the offering process. The issue is expected to be around DKK 400 million and carry provisions in accordance with the requirements of the Solvency II regulations.



