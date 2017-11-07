Global Sex Toys Market 2017-2021 - One of the Penetrating Drivers is the Mainstream Exposure to Sex Toys

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sex Toys Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global sex toys market to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Sex Toys Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Mainstream exposure to sex toys. The global sex toys market is getting revolutionized with the increase in adoption of products among consumers. This is helping these products to become a part of the mainstream market. Products like vibrators, erection rings, and dildos are gaining attraction among users. With an increase in product availability and online promotional activities, the awareness and the adoption rate of these products has significantly increased in the recent years.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rebranding and repositioning of sex toys. Societal inhibitions remain the biggest challenge for the growth of the global sex toys market. These products are stereotyped as vulgar and risqu. The taboos associated with sex toys have prevented vendors from venturing into this space. Society dictates norms related to intimacy and oppresses them as taboos, thus discouraging consumers from openly buying these products. Many individuals perceive such products to be immoral and inappropriate. To overcome these challenges, vendors are rebranding and repositioning their products in the market, which can change the perception of users.



Market Trends

Rebranding and repositioning of sex toys

Product advancement and 3D printing technology

Growing LGBT population

Key vendors

Ansell

BMS Factory

LELO

LUVU BRANDS

Doc Johnson

Other prominent vendors

Adam & Eve

Aneros

Bad Dragon

Beate Uhse

Church & Dwight

Crystal Delights

FUN FACTORY

Happy Valley

JE JOUE

Jimmyjane

Lovehoney

OhMiBod

Reckitt Benckiser

Tantus

TENGA



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape

Overview

Adult vibrators

Dildos

Erection rings

Others

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channels

Market overview

Global sex toys market by online stores

Global sex toys market by retail outlets and specialty stores

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global sex toys market by adult vibrators

Global sex toys market by erection rings

Global sex toys market by dildos

Global sex toys market by other products

PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8wwqrb/global_sex_toys





