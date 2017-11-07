Global Sex Toys Market 2017-2021 - One of the Penetrating Drivers is the Mainstream Exposure to Sex Toys

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Sex Toys Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global sex toys market to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Sex Toys Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Mainstream exposure to sex toys. The global sex toys market is getting revolutionized with the increase in adoption of products among consumers. This is helping these products to become a part of the mainstream market. Products like vibrators, erection rings, and dildos are gaining attraction among users. With an increase in product availability and online promotional activities, the awareness and the adoption rate of these products has significantly increased in the recent years.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rebranding and repositioning of sex toys. Societal inhibitions remain the biggest challenge for the growth of the global sex toys market. These products are stereotyped as vulgar and risqu. The taboos associated with sex toys have prevented vendors from venturing into this space. Society dictates norms related to intimacy and oppresses them as taboos, thus discouraging consumers from openly buying these products. Many individuals perceive such products to be immoral and inappropriate. To overcome these challenges, vendors are rebranding and repositioning their products in the market, which can change the perception of users.
Market Trends
- Rebranding and repositioning of sex toys
- Product advancement and 3D printing technology
- Growing LGBT population
Key vendors
- Ansell
- BMS Factory
- LELO
- LUVU BRANDS
- Doc Johnson
Other prominent vendors
- Adam & Eve
- Aneros
- Bad Dragon
- Beate Uhse
- Church & Dwight
- Crystal Delights
- FUN FACTORY
- Happy Valley
- JE JOUE
- Jimmyjane
- Lovehoney
- OhMiBod
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Tantus
- TENGA
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
- Overview
- Adult vibrators
- Dildos
- Erection rings
- Others
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channels
- Market overview
- Global sex toys market by online stores
- Global sex toys market by retail outlets and specialty stores
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
- Market overview
- Global sex toys market by adult vibrators
- Global sex toys market by erection rings
- Global sex toys market by dildos
- Global sex toys market by other products
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8wwqrb/global_sex_toys
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716