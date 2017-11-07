VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Note to editors: A photo is associated with this press release.

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce results of the 5NE Zone from its 25,000-m ongoing drill program on the Chimo Mine property, located 45 km east of Val-d'Or. The 5NE Zone (5N Structure) was intersected 50 m north of the 5M4 Zone (5M Structure) (FIGURE). The best results are: 26.4 g/t Au over 0.9 m included within 7.6 g/t Au over 3.3 m and 5.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m included within 2.9 g/t Au over 2.4 m (refer to Table below).

These results add to those announced on October 24th from the 5M4 Zone. The latter, situated 700 meters east of the shaft returned: 7.3 g/t Au over 2.2 m included within 2.0 g/t Au over 14.1 m and 5.8 g/t Au over 2.4 m included within 1.5 g/t Au over 14.0 m.

Two new structures, 3E1 and 5BS1, were also intersected (FIGURE). The 3E1 Zone (3 Structure) was intersected 100 m north of the 5NE Zone. The best results returned: 12.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m included within 2.2 g/t Au over 7.3 m (refer to Table below). This intersection is also located approximately 100 m west of a previous drill hole intersection of 44.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m (Societe Miniere Louvem, 1984). The 5BS1 Zone (5BS Structure) returned 0.9 g/t Au over 9.4 m and 0.5 g/t Au over 17.4 m, which suggests that greater volumes of lower grade mineralization can be found peripheral and/or near to the higher-grade gold-bearing zones.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Length Au Gold Gold Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) Zone Structure ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-12 433.1 434.0 0.9 26.4 5NE 5N ---------------------------------------------------- Included within 430.7 434.0 3.3 7.6 ---------------------------------------------------- CH17-13(i) 367.7 368.7 1.0 5.4 ---------------------------------------------------- Included within 366.3 368.7 2.4 2.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-10 265.2 266.2 1.0 12.5 3E1 3 ---------------------------------------------------- Included within 258.9 266.2 7.3 2.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-07 366.6 384.0 17.4 0.5 5BS1 5BS ---------------------------------------------------- CH17-09 399.4 408.8 9.4 0.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined. (i)Results from the northern selvedge of the zone are pending therefore results for this section are partial.

The 5NE, 3E1 and 5BS1 Zones are characterized with biotite-chlorite alteration and arsenopyrite and/or pyrrhotite mineralization, smoky and/or white quartz veining. All other assay results from the two drills active on the property are still pending.

"To date, drill results double the potential volume of the 5NE Zone in this area, mineralization now extends to a depth of 400 meters " commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier adding, "the new results for gold-bearing zones 5M4, 5NE as well as 3E1 and 5BS1 confirm the potential of the eastern portion of the Chimo Mine property".

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boule, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the figure associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://secure.arkys.com/administration/Customizations/RessourcesCartier/Media.ashx?MediaId=d529d8a1-aea6-4bb0-9dda-dc67c7d3ebf7

