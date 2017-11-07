Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from Zone 5 drilling from the ongoing 2017 program at the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project in Queensland, Australia.

Zone 5 Highlights:

PVRD070: 5.90 metres of 8.45% Pb+Zn (4.40% Pb, 4.05% Zn); PVRD078: 4.77 metres of 11.03% Pb+Zn (3.86% Pb, 7.17% Zn); PVRD080: 7.46 meters of 8.61% Pb+Zn (4.60% Pb, 4.01% Zn); PVRD083: 4.85 metres of 8.59% Pb+Zn (1.08% Pb, 7.51% Zn); and PVRD084: 3.85 metres of 9.76% Pb+Zn (2.63% Pb, 7.13% Zn);

A full summary of the sulphide lead-zinc results including estimated true widths are provided in Table 1, with the location of the holes is shown on the maps in Figures 1 and 2.

Michael Williams, Vendetta's President and CEO commented, "Drilling in Zone 5 in 2017 confirmed our thesis that the zinc grade increases towards the South-West and these results have solidified this with zinc grades consistently higher than lead. The exploration potential of a third lens has also been further enhanced with this drilling and we are excited about the prospects of continuing step out drilling in the South-West direction."

Zone 5

Two sections were drilled on Anticline B. The first included holes PVRD070, 076 and 080, these holes intersected multiple lenses in the anticline, PVRD070 and 076 intersected three mineralised horizons; the main lens B present throughout Pegmont, Lenses C and D. PVRD080 intersected Lens B and C. A fourth hole, PVRD078 drilled at this location to test the steep northern limb of Anticline B, intersecting Lens B.

The South-Western most section on Anticline B included holes PVRD083, 084 and 085. These holes intersected the main mineralised horizon, Lens B.

PVRD081, 097 and 090 were all targeting the high grade Syncline C, however in all cases the holes deviated into the attenuated southern limb, a known structural positon of thin and low grade host lithology.

PVRD082 also was targeting the Syncline C, however the hole deviated into the northern limb of Syncline C.

Table 1. Summary of Zone 5 Assay Results.

Bore

Hole Dip / Azimuth Lens From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness* (m) Grade# Pb+Zn % Pb% Zn% Ag g/t PVRD070 -64/141 B 203.54 209.48 5.94 5.3 8.45 4.40 4.05 5 including

203.54 207.48 3.94 3.6 12.01 6.14 5.87 7 PVRD076 -53/140 B 207.45 210.24 2.79 2.7 9.57 3.70 5.87 6 and C 263.00 267.00 4.00 3.9 5.53 1.16 4.37 1 and D 276.82 279.49 2.67 2.3 14.31 4.93 9.37 6 PVRD080 -47/139 B 245.51 252.97 7.46 5.2 8.61 4.60 4.01 4 including

246.51 250.97 4.46 3.3 13.61 7.55 6.05 7 and C 287.04 291.82 4.78 3.4 6.02 2.88 3.14 4 PVRD078 -77/139 B 269.05 273.82 4.77 2.6 11.03 3.86 7.17 3 including

269.05 272.82 3.77 2.3 13.56 4.84 8.72 4 PVRD083 -65/140 B 235.65 240.50 4.85 4.5 8.59 1.08 7.51 2 PVRD084 -82/142 B 187.74 191.59 3.85 2.3 9.76 2.63 7.13 3 PVRD085 -56/140 B 220.89 223.14 2.25 2.0 2.13 0.55 1.57 3 PVRD081 -88/165 B No Significant Result PVRD082 -82/323 C 290.22 293.19 2.97 2.6 11.24 5.15 6.09 5 PVRD090 -89/315 B No Significant Result PVRD087 -84/145 B No Significant Result

*True thickness is estimated using structural measurements and three dimensional geological modelling.

Drill intersections are summarized using intersection lengths >2.0m, with a combined 1% lead and zinc grade, with a maximum of 1 m internal dilution. Included intervals are at a combined 5% lead and zinc grade with no internal dilution.