Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) -Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of preparation for drilling on the Goldstorm property in Nevada.

The Company has completed geologic mapping, drill permitting and archaeological surveys. Stakeholder is now preparing to drill the 100 m wide Clayton zone and the 90 m wide Prochnau zone for Midas Mine-style gold-silver mineralization. Three initial holes are planned to be deep enough to test these prospective wide vein systems at the depth of ore continuity found in the Midas Mine of Klondex.

The Company's combined ground position now encompasses 3,806 contiguous acres. The enhanced land position surrounds both the Clayton Veins and the Prochnau Veins systems and covers their respective strike extensions. Success with early drilling would open up the prospect of considerable expansion on strike and depth extensions.

"We are moving forward with drilling on Goldstorm in Nevada. The initial three hole program will provide us with quick confirmation of the Clayton Vein and Prochnau Vein systems and prospects for low sulphidation epithermal gold bearing structures. Our target is mineralization similar to a Midas Mine type, high grade gold system," stated Chris Berlet, President and CEO.

Goldstorm Property

The Property is situated in the Snowstorm Mountains Mining District in the western part of Elko County, Nevada. The Property is located approximately 17 km northwest of Klondex's Ken Snyder ("Midas") underground gold mine, approximately 18 km east-northeast of Newmont's Twin Creeks gold mine and approximately 25 km northeast of Barrick Gold's Turquoise Ridge mine.

A National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the property has been filed on SEDAR and is available on the Stakeholder Gold website at:

http://stakeholdergold.com/goldstorm-project/ni-43-101-technical-report/

In 2010, West Kirkland Mining drilled two core holes on the Property. Drill hole WG-1001 is located on the Clayton Veins system, situated about 1 km south-southwest of the more extensively explored northern vein zones. Beginning at 64.4 m depth, the hole intercepted a 2 m vein zone that assayed 5.5 g/t Au, including a 1 m interval @ 9.29 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag. The Clayton Veins system trends NW-SE and has been tested by only this one drill hole. The parallel Prochnau Veins system, located about 300 m to the NE, has not yet been drill-tested below 42 metres from the surface. Both these vein systems are open along strike and to depth.

Evidence of veining has been traced over 2,000 m strike length, and these veins will be the subject of exploration drilling planned to be undertaken by Stakeholder in the coming months.

The exploration target/model for the Property is based on the high-grade Midas Au-Ag mine located about 17 km (11 miles) to the southeast. Goldstorm sits near the intersection of three important gold-bearing structural corridors: the Getchell Trend; the Carlin/Midas Trend and the Northern Nevada Rift.

Figure 1. SRC exploration ground position covering 3,806 contiguous acres